Companies Uganda firm fights order suspending Mumias lease

Entrance gate at Mumias sugar company. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A Uganda-based company that won a 20-year-lease for Mumias Sugar Company has challenged the authority of the High Court to hear a petition filed by a rival bidder who earlier obtained temporary orders suspending the contract.

Appearing before Justice Anthony Ndung’u Monday, Sarrai Group asked the court to suspend the order obtained on December 29 by Tumaz & Tumaz, saying the court lacked the powers to issue such orders.

Uganda-based company that won a 20-year-lease for Mumias Sugar Company has challenged the authority of the High Court to hear a petition filed by a rival bidder who earlier obtained temporary orders suspending the contract.

Appearing before Justice Anthony Ndung’u Monday, Sarrai Group asked the court to suspend the order obtained on December 29 by Tumaz & Tumaz, saying the court lacked the powers to issue such orders.

The company further told the judge that the court should hear its application first, since it is of the view that the order was not obtained properly. But Tumaz through its lawyers pressed the court to hear the application for contempt it has filed against the Uganda-based company.

Justice Ndung’u directed the parties to maintain status quo, which the lawyers could not agree on as Sarrai Group maintained that it had already started revival plans.

The judge directed the lawyers to exchange court documents ahead of the hearing of both applications on January 21.

In the latest application, Tumaz & Tumaz Enteprises accused Mr Sarbjit Rai, the owner of Sarrai Group, Rakesh Kumar Bvats (manager) and KCB group appointed receiver manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao of disobeying a court directive which had stopped the leasing plan.

The lease had been suspended on December 29, pending the determination of a petition filed by Tumaz & Tumaz, which claims the bidding was tainted with fraud, mistakes and illegalities.

Mr Julius Mwale, who is behind Tumaz, said Sarrai Group has been undertaking different activities including meeting with officials from Kenya Power in a bid to have electricity restored in the facility, carrying out construction works, ploughing of the farms and rehabilitating roads within the company in contempt of the court order.

The Ugandan-based company has allegedly been meeting with the engineers at the firm to discuss the ways of acquiring new spare parts to revive the milling plant and also began recruitment of new staff in disregard of the court order.

Sarrai Group had tried lifting the order on January 3 and filed exhibits in court showing tractors ploughing Mumias nucleus estate.