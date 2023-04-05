Companies UK fund Gemcorp sets sights on stake in Lake Turkana wind farm

Wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project. PHOTO | AFP

By EDNA MWENDA

London-based private equity firm Gemcorp Capital Management Limited is set to purchase an undisclosed stake in Lake Turkana Wind Project, becoming the latest institutional investor to buy into the renewable energy venture.

Gemcorp will implement the transaction, whose value was not immediately available, through its subsidiary Milele Energy that will establish its regional headquarters in Nairobi.

“The Gemcorp investment will support Milele Energy’s bid to acquire a significant stake in Africa’s largest wind farm, Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, with further plans to develop a substantial expansion in generation capacity,” Milele said in a statement.

Gemcorp focuses on emerging market opportunities. The investment firm says it is looking to invest at least $10 billion in Africa over the next decade, mainly in the form of debt deals in partnership with other institutional investors, alongside private equity investments on a selective basis.

“We are extremely excited to be making this investment in Milele Energy, whose mission to pursue investment to feed Africa’s growing demand for energy in a reliable and responsible manner aligns strongly with our own,” Gemcorp Capital’s chief executive Atanas Bostandjiev said in a statement.

The Lake Turkana Wind Power Project has supplied about a fifth of Kenya’s electricity since being completed in 2019.

It employs more than 320 employees, of which 85 percent are from the local community and 99 percent are from Kenya. It also funds extensive community support projects in Marsabit County.

The project, with an installed capacity of 310 megawatts (MW), was commissioned in 2019.

The Milele deal follows the recent acquisition of a 31.25 percent stake in the wind power plant by the UK’s Climate Finance Partnership (CFP) which is run by asset manager BlackRock Alternatives.

Wind energy is racing to topple hydro generation as the second biggest source of power in Kenya, according to Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) data.

This follows a prolonged drought that cut water levels at two of the biggest dams to the lowest in three years, significantly cutting the amount of hydroelectricity generated.

Wind-generated power grew to 1,148.6GWh in the six months to December, an 8.5 per cent jump from a similar period in 2021 while that of hydro-power dropped 17 percent to 1,454.396GWh in the review period.

