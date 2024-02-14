Companies Why Equity is phasing out EazzyBanking app

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi. Equity Bank has said it will discontinue its EazzyBanking App.

By KABUI MWANGI

Equity Bank has said it will discontinue its EazzyBanking App beginning mid next month and in its place run the Equity Mobile App which the lender says offers customers modern and more user-friendly features.

In an update on its social media platforms, the bank urged customers to dump EazzyBanking whose phase-out will be finalised by March 15.

“Banking is no longer a place you need to go; it is a lifestyle. Bank the way you live and transact conveniently by downloading the Equity Mobile App today. The EazzyBanking App will no longer be available from 15th March 2024,” said the lender in the update.

Improved features in the new application, which is accessible for both Android and iOS users, include self-service options like card top-ups as well as accessibility of comprehensive mini statements.

Customers will also be able to integrate their accounts with international remittance platforms like PayPal and Western Union, schedule payments from the app, transfer funds to other Equity Bank accounts regionally and internationally, and make payments to the One Equity Till Number.

Equity says that the new app is highly scalable, versatile, efficient and will provide users with add-ons such as financial, saving as well as borrowing services.

“The new Equity Virtual Assistant is the latest channel that has been inspired by Equity’s investment in Artificial Intelligence. It creates a new and improved experience for customers who can now access banking services without leaving their favourite social messaging apps,” stated the bank at the launch of the Equity Mobile App in 2022.

The sun-setting app, which was unveiled in 2016, was one of the early innovations of Equity Bank’s Fintech subsidiary, Finserve Limited which is the arm charged with driving the lender’s overall digital innovations.

At the time of launch, the bank had set an ambitious target of serving at least a million merchants over the succeeding three years through the mobile banking service.

