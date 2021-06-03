Corporate Drugs agency defies court on university course inspections

The entrance to the Kenya Medical Training College in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The drugs regulator has defied the courts after it announced a schedule to inspect universities and colleges offering pharmaceutical courses.

In a letter to universities and colleges, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has informed the institutions it will conduct the inspections between June 6 and June 9.

The move is in conflict with the law and court orders that demand the universities regulator—Commission of University Education (CUE)—to conduct the quality checks.

This comes at a time the government its agencies are the spot for defying court orders.

"The board wishes to inform you that an appointed team of inspectors will be visiting your institutions on the stated dates," read the letter to vice-chancellors of Universities and principals of colleges.

“The board is mandated to regulate and approve pharmacy training and training of pharmacy practitioners,” added the letter signed by the regulator’s CEO, Wilfred Ochieng.

This is a departure from the Universities Act of 2016, which gave CUE powers to approve, regulate and license degrees, diplomas and other post graduate courses offered at universities.

Professional bodies had challenged the amendment of Universities Act, which came into effect on January 2017, saying it was unconstitutional and its implementation will hurt their roles in oversight, licensing and supervision of professional education.

But Attorney-General and CUE argued that they did not disclose any threats or violations to the Constitution.

In judgment delivered in June last year, Justice James Makau dismissed the petition saying the regulatory bodies failed to demonstrate how the amendment of the Act violated their rights and freedoms.

The bodies filed an appeal, but the Appellate court in December declined to suspend sections of the law pending the conclusion of the suit.