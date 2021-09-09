Corporate EACC probes embezzlement, ghost workers in Moi University

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into allegations of embezzlement and ghost workers in Moi University.

In a letter dated September 7 addressed to the Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgey, the anti-graft body seeks employment records of all teaching and non-teaching staff since July 2018.

“The Commission through its North Rift regional office is conducting investigations on embezzlement of funds in the office of the Vice-chancellor, Moi University,” reads the EACC letter seen by Business Daily.

The anti-graft body says it has reports of bloated payroll due to ghost workers at the institution.

“You are required to provide original documents supporting the payments of the salary and allowances for all the staff as from July 1, 2018 to date, including the approved budget by the [Education] ministry,” the letter reads.

On Thursday, Mr Japheth Baithalu, the EACC’s North Rift regional boss, confirmed to Business Daily that the State agency has started investigations.

“It is true that we have initiated [a probe] to determine the veracity into those allegations that have been made. These are still allegations, and we have requested the university to furnish us with necessary documents on the same to facilitate investigations,” said Mr Baithalu in an interview.

Challenges

But Prof Kosgey dismissed the corruption claims, saying since he took office three years ago, the university only faces challenges similar to other tertiary institutions.

“Moi University is doing very well. The only thing is that we are dealing with many historical issues, among other challenges that affect universities across the country. There isn’t anything of great concern at the university,” he said.

Terming the allegations as hearsay, Prof Kosgey said the EACC and other stakeholders were welcome to assess the university's development record.

The public universities have outstanding remittances to the Kenya Revenue Authority, the National Hospital Insurance Fund, the National Social Security Fund, pension schemes, insurance companies, and saccos.

Cash flow challenges have been made worse by the sharp decline in students enrolling for the parallel or self-sponsored degree programmes over the past four years that in the past generated billions of shillings for the institutions.

Last week, the university’s academic staff through their union raised concerns over delays in the remittances to financial institutions that have exposed them to blacklisting by banks.

The dons also threatened to down their tools.