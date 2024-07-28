Jkuat in deal for orthotics, prosthetics curriculum

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) has partnered with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), a global health organisation, to develop a curriculum that aims to accelerate local manufacture of implants, as well as training of professionals in prosthetic and orthotic care in Kenya.

Prosthetics and orthotics are specialised fields within healthcare focused on designing and fitting artificial limbs (prosthetics) and supportive devices (orthotics), to enhance mobility and functionality of individuals with physical impairments.

Prosthetics are used to replace missing limbs and improve the quality of life for amputees, while orthotics support and correction for conditions such as spinal injuries or deformities.

“The main goal is to create a comprehensive curriculum for the Bachelor of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics,” said Jkuat in a statement.

“The programme aims to cover both the technical aspects of prosthetics and orthotics manufacturing and ensure that local healthcare providers receive adequate training to meet the needs of the Kenyan population.”

Jkuat College of Health Sciences Principal Reuben Thuo said the need to develop a localised curriculum has been motivated by the desire to empower the local industry to produce high-quality, affordable prosthetic and orthotic devices and to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of providing these services within the country.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey of 2022 revealed that five million Kenyans live with some form of disability while three million lack access to appropriate Assistive Technology (AT) devices as well as the necessary infrastructure and equipment.