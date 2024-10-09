Accountant stumbles into huge market with plus-size dummies

After obtaining her degree in Economics and Finance from Kenyatta University in 2016, Rosemary Kathambi took an unconventional path.

Instead of labouring in a traditional corporate job as an accountant, she identified a gap in the market for dummies or mannequins that represented a variety of body types. Her biggest bet? Plus-size mannequins.

“Mannequins are essential in retail, but few stores were selling them, and the ones available didn’t represent the variety of body types in Kenya. So, I decided to fill that gap,” she says.

What was easily available in the market was slender mannequins for slender and one-size-fits-all shapes.

The 29-year-old founded Display Materials KE, a shop located in Nairobi’s downtown, that imports and sells mannequins.

When four years ago she introduced the plus-size mannequins, it was not just a business strategy but a social statement. She was breaking stereotypes of petite fashion.

“We have to embrace the reality that bodies evolve, and each stage of that evolution is valid and beautiful. For instance, in my early 20s, I was much smaller in size,” Rosemary says, “But as I’m nearing my mid-30s, my body has changed, and I’m getting bigger. One day I may be considered plus-size, and that may be perfectly okay. That’s what inclusivity is about.”

Demand for mannequins soon grew

“We now deliver everywhere—from small towns in Kenya to Tanzania and Uganda. Retailers want mannequins that speak to their customers, and in Africa, that customer base is diverse,” Rosemary says.

“You can’t walk around town and not notice how diverse people are. Whether it’s a woman with fuller hips and a small waist or a man with a broader frame, there’s no ‘one-size-fits-all.’ We realised that clothing retailers needed mannequins that reflect this reality,” she adds.

Kenya’s plus-size fashion market is rapidly growing, and with it, the needs of fashion retailers who require mannequins that appropriately represent their target audience.

From a sole entrepreneur, she has now hired nine employees to cater to her growing clientele.

“More and more shops are specialising in plus-size clothing, so it only makes sense that they would need mannequins to display their products properly,” she says, adding “Back then, most of the mannequins were imported from China and Turkey, markets that have predominantly small-bodied people.”

Aside from the body size, she sells mannequins that are more reflective of African skin colour.

“Right now, we have black mannequins, but the colour we’ve achieved doesn’t quite match the complexion of most people in Kenya. We want customers to look at the mannequins and truly see themselves—to say, ‘This mannequin looks like me.’ That’s what real representation should look like.”

She imports some of the mannequins but also sources locally.

“In a good year, we import anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 mannequins. The number fluctuates depending on the money in circulation and the purchasing power of our clients,” she says.

“We don’t rely solely on imports—our locally made mannequins are still quite popular because they’re more affordable.”

For the locally made ones, she sells an estimated 300 and 600 mannequins a month.

Her bestseller?

“The fastest-moving mannequins are the women’s models, which are priced around Sh1,400 to Sh1,500 for the standard ones, and Sh2,500 for the classic range,” she says.

Rosemary Kathambi, a businesswoman, dresses a mannequin at one of her stores in OTC Nairobi on October 5, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation Media Group

“Children mannequins range from Sh3,500 to Sh5,500 while male mannequins go for Sh3,500 and Sh6,500.”

But some luxurious ones go for Sh30,000 apiece.

The locally made ones are plastic, so their production costs are lower. But the imported ones are made from fibreglass.

If there is one thing that Rosemary doesn't regret is quitting her accounting job to sell mannequins.

“Growing up, we were told that after graduation, you’d get a well-paying job, work eight to five, and everything would be smooth. But the reality was different,” she says.

“I thought, why not start my own business? Maybe I could create employment not just for myself, but for someone else too.”

With Sh300,000, from family and friends, she opened her first shop in Nairobi, starting with just five mannequins and hangers.

“It was really small—just a few pieces. I’d sell, restock, and grow the business day by day,” Rosemary says.

Like many entrepreneurs, Rosemary faced hurdles in the early days. From a limited client base to the high costs of stocking up, every day brought new challenges.

“You don’t wake up one day with a ready market—you have to build it,” she says. “The first year was tough. The business was barely making sense, and I was struggling to keep it afloat.”

After a tough first year, she leveraged online platforms to connect with clients.

“Over 70 percent of our clients find us online,” she says, highlighting how digital marketing has expanded their reach throughout East Africa.

Another challenge has been the rising cost of importing mannequins.

“Since I started the business in 2019, the cost of importing goods has risen sharply. For example, mannequins that used to cost us Sh19,000 now range between Sh22,000 and Sh24,000. This has also forced me to adjust my pricing,” Rosemary says.

Looking toward the future, Rosemary harbours ambitious plans to manufacture mannequins locally, a move that not only promises to lower costs but also aims to create meaningful job opportunities within the Kenyan economy.

“I would love to manufacture mannequins locally which will require material like polyethylene. Not only would it make them more affordable, but it would also create jobs for the Kenyan youth,” she says.