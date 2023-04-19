Enterprise Asset management: Why you should not ignore the intangibles

Asset management is one of the good financial practices that are encouraged no matter the size of the business. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Asset management is one of the good financial practices that are encouraged no matter the size of the business.

Some smaller businesses do not engage in any form of asset management because of the myth that it is only for big businesses that have many tangible assets.

Almost every business has an asset and it needs to be managed well. Other than the tangible assets which can be seen with the eye, some businesses have a lot of intangible assets.

Despite their high value to the business, most of the time these intangible assets are often ignored. Businesses such as those in the professional services industry do not require a high capital input for the purchase of tangible assets.

Most of the investment goes into purchasing what could be defined as intangible assets. A few examples include the purchase of software, professional membership subscriptions, acquisition of technical know-how and skills and so on.

Many in the professional services sector for example lawyers can agree that a lot of investment goes into acquiring these intangible assets.

The main raw material for professional service entrepreneurs is “knowledge.” This knowledge can be in the form of technical know-how or other forms.

Most of the time, professional service entrepreneurs have a lot of data that serve as their raw material. For example, document templates are a form of raw material in the legal services sector.

In most law firms, these templates are contained in soft copy. The same concept may be applicable in many professional services businesses.

I, therefore, take an interesting view that data and knowledge management are an essential part of asset management for the service industry.

Some sectors are almost wholly reliant on the entrepreneurs’ technical know-how. This technical know-how is the most crucial resource for the business and therefore it ought to be well managed.

I would recommend a consultation with two expert professionals for further advice and views. One is a financial advisor and the other is a data management expert.

Meanwhile, I have a few legal pointers on managing intangible assets. One is to check if they meet the threshold for intellectual property rights protection.

Something as simple as your business logo can qualify for trademark protection. Your website can qualify for copyright protection.

Templates created by your business can qualify for copyright protection as a literary work. The best thing about intellectual property protection is that it can help you commercialise these intangible assets.

I would advise you to undertake a valuation of your intangible assets. Some experts can help you ascertain the value using a variety of valuation methods.

Putting a value on your technical know-how will also help in conducting an overall valuation of your business and net worth.

Brand valuation is also an important aspect of intangible assets that can increase your business's net worth. From web reports, for example, the Coca-Cola brand alone was worth $97.9 billion.

Intangible assets can be reported in your balance sheet, therefore, increasing your business's net worth.

This is especially important when you want to get an equity investor into your business whether a partner or shareholder.

A business valuation will provide a guide as to how much stake the investor will get in your business.

Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs do not have sound management practices for their intangible assets. Yet managing these assets well is very critical to the net worth of the business.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]