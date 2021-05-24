Enterprise Can your company thrive without you?

By MURORI KIUNGA

More by this Author Summary It is said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Having a business that cannot operate without you is not a sign of how important you are.

Last week I had a rare opportunity of spending some time with an old friend who had remained elusive and hard-to-find due to his busy schedule.

My friend, now at 56 years is not an ordinary person in common sense. He is a man of means and draws considerable admiration due to his business acumen and stamina that has seen him run his five businesses almost single handedly with energy and gusto of a teenager.

In the last couple of years nothing could stop or slow him down to afford time to indulge in nonbusiness meetings with people – not even Covid-19 disruptions or lockdowns. These accorded him more time to learn and work online in order to be more competitive. It is only illness that brought him almost to a halt.

So when I called him and he said he was patiently in a mall waiting for laboratory test that seemed to take ages, I hastily went to meet and give him company.

I found him busy browsing on his phone with more than two hours more before results were out. He told me he was not particularly sick but had few discomforts and uneasiness which prompted his doctor to recommend several tests just to rule out anything major.

Our social discussion lasted few minutes before it drifted into business. He narrated to me how challenging it has been managing businesses in an environment where it had been hard to find trusted and reliable employees who can implement his vision. Then something came to my mind that I had leant some years ago from my business coach.

He used an analogy of a car. He pointed at his Toyota Prado and declared that it was a very powerful, efficient and reliable vehicle that has taken top engineers many years to develop and kept improving it to bring it to its current state with very good features.

However, he observed, that to drive it and most important to repair and maintain it does not require engineers or great learning. It could take a mechanic less than a year to learn how to fix it and any person few weeks to learn how to drive it.

The engineers have intentionally made it pretty easy to drive and repair the car to avoid being tied to it or their equals when it comes to making use of their invention.

To succeed in business, you must labour hard like car engineers or inventors to come up with simple ways of making things work without tying you.

If you invested your time in developing polices, operational manuals and procedures it becomes very easy for your employees to manage your business with less of your involvement.

With improvements in technology and automation of many functions it is now possible to free most of the time you spend on your business.

It is said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Having a business that cannot operate without you is not a sign of how important you are.

Mr Kiunga is a business trainer and the author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market’