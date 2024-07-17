No longer hospitable: City hotels hit by cancellations over anti-government protests

City hotels are facing major losses as the youth-led anti-government protests keep customers from their establishments.

A number of them located in Nairobi's Central Business District and its environs have started receiving cancellations and postponements of bookings, dampening the hopes of cashing in on the onset of the peak tourism season.

Mike Macharia, CEO of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers, said it is the violence during the protests that worries visitors, leading to cancellations.

“When these erratic protests turn violent, it creates hesitancy. Some tourists start considering changing their travel plans or cancelling. Hotels in the city centre are most affected, of course, because no one's coming in or going out. It's problematic,” he said.

Hoteliers said that for tourists who feel that their safety is at risk, they were asking them to reschedule their travel dates to mitigate cancellations. Those with urgent business travel needs, they said, were being rebooked in neighbouring countries.

"Not so many hotels are seeing high numbers of booking cancellations. Cancellation decisions are only made as a last resort,” Mr Macharia said.

The most affected are those catering to business travellers who have fuelled the growth of meetings and conference tourism. Kenya has been betting on global conferences and meetings to grow its tourist arrivals from 1.5 million a year.

Safari Park Hotel and Casino, on Nairobi's Thika Road, is among those whose conference and leisure bookings are affected by the protests.

Conference guests arriving from abroad have raised concerns about their safety and security from the airport to the hotel.

“We have experienced a significant decline in business, with about 30 percent to 42 percent of our projected revenue lost. Meetings have been cancelled, rescheduled on short notice, or postponed. Additionally, reduced customer interactions and cancellations of meetings have occurred due to decreased foot traffic and office visits,” said Mercy Muhindi, the Safari Park Hotel and Casino public relations officer.

“There have also been delays in confirming upcoming events,” she added.

At Movenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi, located in Westlands, Randy Ngala, the marketing and communications manager, said many travellers prioritise safety.

"For the hospitality industry to thrive, peace is necessary. Many travellers are prioritising safety above all else, leading to cancellations from both individual guests and organisations. We've observed a significant number of cancellations. This challenge is not exclusive to us, the entire hospitality industry is currently grappling with these difficulties,” he said.

Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence Arboretum and Park Inn by Radisson Westlands said they had been affected, but guests continued to show interest in the establishment.

“We continue to receive bookings for accommodation and meetings, as well as for the Sunday brunches, though with a slight reduction in numbers,” said Mercy Njiru, the marketing and communication manager.

Tourism peak season

Tourism is one of Kenya's top foreign exchange earners, with the July to September period, which traditionally has been the peak season, contributing significantly to earnings.

According to the data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya still receives more holiday travellers compared to business travellers, thanks to increased marketing and the allure of the beaches and bush safaris.

Of late, the country has intensified its marketing as a conference hub destination and increased bed occupancy, especially in Nairobi and Mombasa. The industry is steadying from the Covid-19 pandemic which hit it hard and saw holiday travellers drop to 134,900 and business travellers to 171,100.