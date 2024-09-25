George Waititu: Debunking common misconceptions and myths about success

George Waititu, former Managing Director of research firm Ipsos Synovate, is the founder of ViuSasa, a video on demand platform and Tafaria Castle and Country Lodge in Nyandarua County

Does someone need to be a risk-taker to succeed in business/entrepreneurship?

Not necessarily. I think the idea that success in business requires taking risks is often misinterpreted, especially when looking back at someone’s journey. Personally, I’ve never woken up with the intention of seeking out risks.

When you're deeply invested in an idea, what others may later perceive as a "risky" venture often doesn’t feel that way at the time—it's more about passion or love for what you're pursuing.

I like to compare it to being in love. When you're deeply in love, you often do things that, in hindsight, might seem risky or irrational, but in the moment, it doesn’t feel that way at all. It's the same in business.

You can be so enamored with a business idea that you're willing to pour all your time, energy, and resources into making it work. The challenges you face along the way just become obstacles to overcome rather than risks you're consciously taking.

However, just like love, not every business idea is sustainable. If your commitment is superficial or you're just following someone else’s path, the first major challenge can easily knock you off course.

So, to answer the question more directly: No, you don’t need to be a risk-taker in the traditional sense to succeed in business.

Instead, I would ask: Do you need to be in love with your business to succeed? Absolutely, yes.

Passion is what drives you to persevere and push through the challenges that others might perceive as risks.

Is success in business a solo effort as so many media reports glorifying successful people would suggest?

We have a common saying in Africa that: “It takes a village to raise a child.” The same is true for growing a business. Success in entrepreneurship is often viewed with hindsight, and we tend to hear only about the ideas that made it.

Many ventures never reach that point, and quite often, even those involved can't fully explain what worked or why. There's a tendency among business leaders to identify patterns or structured initiatives that supposedly led to their success. But the truth is, a lot of things fall into place outside of anyone's control.

Once you bring a business idea to life and engage others—employees, partners, and stakeholders—a range of factors come into play that can either work for or against you.

Some of these factors you can manage, while others are entirely beyond your control. The glorification of successful individuals tends to oversimplify this reality, making it seem as though they had a precise formula for success, which can leave others feeling inadequate.

In reality, success is often the result of a combination of factors—some within your control, and others, such as timing or luck, that aren't. As the saying goes, luck is the convergence of preparation and opportunity.

If we truly want to encourage, inspire, and motivate others, we need to acknowledge these external factors and avoid presenting success as purely the result of individual brilliance- there are many brilliant individuals who have failed too.

That said, the most important thing is to start. Once you have a business idea, then pursue that with brutal consistency without conforming socially and take advantage of the scenarios that will emerge, and understand that business success is rarely a solo journey—it’s a combination of effort, teamwork, and circumstances aligning in your favor.

Is copying a mentor or business idol in hope of replicating their success a good strategy?

While others can certainly inspire you, it's important not to become overly reliant on following someone else’s path.

Circumstances differ, and trying to replicate another person's journey can trap you into becoming someone you're not.

It can also lead to a constant need for your mentor’s approval, which can be both exhausting and limiting.

I would encourage anyone to be inspired by their mentors but to ultimately pursue their own dreams in a way that works best for them.

In business—just like in love—not everyone responds to the same gestures. For example, even in love, not everyone gets turned on by a bunch of roses, so the fact that your mentor got going through coffee and flowers, does not guarantee you replicated success.

Every journey is unique, and it's important to carve your own path rather than copying someone else's formula.