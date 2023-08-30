Enterprise Digital assets: Guide on how to protect and optimise your value

Many businesses and individuals have a lot of intangible assets in the form of digital assets. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CATHY MPUTHIA

More by this Author

Did you know that you could easily become a multi-millionaire today through the optimal use of digital platforms?

Many businesses and individuals have a lot of intangible assets in the form of digital assets. Digital assets come in many forms, ranging from the data on your Google Drive, your website or blog post, your podcasts, your Instagram page, your e-book and even your PowerPoint presentations.

A digital asset is anything created and stored digitally. However, the defining factor is that it has to have some sort of value.

Using the example of an Instagram page, it could be a digital asset if you post content that has monetary value.

Think of a chef who offers training through Instagram. Therefore, not everything created and stored digitally is considered a digital asset, it also must have value.

I am making a case for the optimisation of digital assets for various reasons. Did you know that digital assets can be valued, transferred and even bequeathed in a will?

Digital assets are an excellent way of increasing personal and business net worth.

Here is a simple guide on how to optimize your digital assets. The first step is to identify and classify the digital assets you currently have.

They can be anything from your website, YouTube channel, videos, software, digital training platforms and so on.

Are digital assets property? Yes, by law they are considered property. Most of them would be covered under the Copyright Act which is the law that regulates novel creations of the mind.

Most digital assets would be protected under the sub-class of property known as computer programs. It is even possible to get a certificate of ownership over your digital assets through the Copyright Board.

General accounting standards would classify most digital assets as intangible assets. Digital assets can be valued by an expert.

I was involved in a case where the valuation of an innovation was one of the main issues for consideration. Our expert witness gave us two broad methods of valuation. The first was using the cost-based approach where the cost spent on developing the innovation was considered in valuation. The costs included the purchase of software and man hours spent.

The second method was consideration of the future earnings likely to be earned from the innovation.

Therefore, it is good to get a valuation of your digital assets and get guidance on how to report them in your books of account.

The third is to optimise your digital assets by having a good commercial strategy. Take a keen look at your digital assets, are there those you could license?

Perhaps you could license a similar business to use your workflows and procedures and earn some revenue?

Many digital platforms that host digital assets have their own monetisation methods. For example, you could earn some money from advertisements on your platforms.

You could consider selling those digital assets that you do not need.

During the sale of a business, the valuation and sale of digital assets is often ignored, yet this could even earn you more than the actual sale of the business.

When selling a business, it is good to also value the assets and get into a contract for the sale of digital assets.

The digital assets would be transferred by contract and the intellectual property rights in them assigned to the buyer.

A business that has invested in digital learning platforms, for example, can earn extra revenue during sales.

Digital assets can be bequeathed to your next of kin therefore adding value to your estate and personal net worth! More on that next week.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]