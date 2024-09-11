Directors’ fiduciary duty: Acting in best interest of a party

There are a number of incorporated companies in Kenya with a large majority of them being small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) where in most cases, the shareholders and directors are the same people.
In growing companies and those with a more complex structure, it is common to find that the directors of the company and the shareholders are different people.
In some cases, the shareholders may also sit on the board or may appoint a director to represent their interests in the board.
Supposing you bought shares in a listed company and the company directors acted in breach of their fiduciary duty. Do you have any redress against them? I will highlight some of the actions you can take to hold such directors accountable.
The first is to ask for information pertaining the director’s decisions and directors’ resolutions. Shareholders no matter how small, have the right to ask for any information pertaining to management of the company at any time.
Secondly is to seek explanations and if the explanations are not satisfactory, then you have the right to seek more information. During the company Annual General Meeting you can raise any issues of concern.
If these are still not satisfactory, you can apply for an independent investigation of the company or even an independent forensic audit of the company. These are rights provided under Companies ‘laws.
In the event that a director is found to have breached fiduciary duty, then you can file a lawsuit against such a director setting out the incidence of malpractice.
There are a number of court orders available for example a court order stopping the malpractice, an order for compensation of loss, an order for restitution and even an order to pay the company general damages. There is a technical procedure to be followed in such lawsuits.
In the event of criminal activity then a criminal complaint can be made.