Don't just talk, dive into the real market

Can you get wet from the word: water? Is it possible to teach someone to swim by lecturing to them in a classroom?

Sustainability has become all the rage in business. What product sitting on the table of every Java restaurant demonstrates a key to sustainability?

How is it that some entrepreneurs just have an ability to spot profitable opportunities, to notice profitable patterns where others just see confusion? What can an Indian philosopher teach managers about seeing?

Somehow, one has to be able to connect the dots between taking that bright idea, and figuring out how to roll it out. Often in our heart of hearts, we know what we need to do, but just don’t move into action.

“When you take something to the extreme, you are already closer to success. This is because 80 percent of people know what needs to be done, but only 40 percent will actually do it, and for the other 40 percent, just 10 percent will keep doing it consistently,” observed the Japanese engineer and entrepreneur Kazuo Inamori.

Learning from [not so] secret sauce

Sustainability has shifted from a boring notion - to being the vogue latest fashion in the corridors of business and NGO - donor workshops. Perhaps a valuable sustainability lesson is to be learned from a product that moves at 0.028 miles per hour.

It all begins with an accident in 1876 -- Henry Heinz left some ketchup to ferment for too long, accidentally creating the first batch of what we would now call: Heinz Ketchup.

For the last 150 years, this ubiquitous sauce has become a global market leader, with zillions of imitations; it is still the one that sits on dining tables worldwide.

Quintessential example of sustainability, Heinz Ketchup meets a pressing tasty need, with great consistent quality, and a perceived value that exceeds its price. In a word: sustainable.

To be fair, perhaps more than a century old Heinz Ketchup is an outlier. Bordering on ‘Unstainable sustainability’ might be the wisdom of 2024, meaning ‘unstainable’ in the sense that one stays just on the cutting edge of creativity and resilience, always adapting, always doing a balancing act, not falling into the cesspit of comfortable mediocrity – wondering whether it is possible to sustain the pace.

Seeing with your eyes closed

A business lesson about spotting what others miss comes from an unusual Indian philosopher.

Jiddu Krishnamurti was an Indian thinker and writer born in 1895. As a child he was adopted by members of the Theosophical tradition, raised to fill an almost ‘messiah like’ role as a ‘world teacher’, but in adulthood he rejected this mantle, distancing himself from any religion or creed.

In essence his message was: just observe what is there, what is really happening. Not being swayed by words, thoughts or elaborate frameworks. See and think for yourself, was his managerial message.

"Truth is a pathless land," said Krishnamurti who advised against following any doctrine, discipline, teacher, guru, or authority, including himself.

"Life is what is happening at this instant, not an imagined instant, not what thought has conceived,” said this original thinker, stressing the need to keep the mind uncluttered by thought.

Sustainability dots connect with the thought provoking anti-fragile concept developed by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his 2012 book, by the same name.

Anti-fragile is a system that becomes stronger with failure, more resilient, improving the more it is stress tested. In business, an anti- fragile approach involves finding a way to gain, even profit from the inevitable disorder of in the marketplace.

Time to get down to business and get wet - forget the words, and dive into the refreshing Indian Ocean surf.