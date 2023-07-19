Enterprise Former banker’s beauty products distribution gamble pays off

By ELLY AKOKO

Lucy Wanjau, a former banker, would have been happy being employed, but she was not.

“I used to look at my bosses who had been in the banking industry for 15 years and it was scary to imagine that I would be in it for that long,” she says.

She never got too comfortable in her job. In 2017, she resigned.

While still an employee in a bank, she began selling fast-moving consumer goods on the Jumia app, a business she started with Sh100,000.

She later registered a distribution company for Kim-Fay Products. Then luck struck and a Nigeria investor, Oke Maduewesi, the founder of Zaron Cosmetics came scouting for Kenyan distributors.

Lucy Wanjau is the founder of Zaron Kenya Limited. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

“I signed the contract but the challenge was money to bring in the consignment,” she says.

“I realised that I could afford to take risks because I was still young. So I quit my banking job.”

Boldness aside, she faced one challenge.

“I had the contract, but I needed to grow and sell a lot more and convince them I had the financial muscle and capacity to be their sole distributor in Kenya,” says the 34-year-old Bachelor of Economics graduate from the University of Nairobi.

She approached her family and raised about Sh1.4 million to ship in her first consignment.

In the first month of business, she did not sell a single item.

Product samples

After a few months, she started meeting beauty store owners, sharing product samples and managing to sign more customers through referrals.

“In the first year, I had cash flow problems and could not bring in more consignment. I would have probably sold more than I did,” says the founder of Zaron Kenya Limited.

Ms Wanjau says the company has grown from the Sh400,000 monthly sales that she did six years ago to more than Sh14 million currently.

Despite the beauty products market being flooded making it had to penetrate, she says women, who are her main customers are big on self-care, and that staying small is the secret behind her growth. She now has 20 employees.

“I didn’t have a huge workforce and minimal costs allowed me to plough back the profit,” she explains, adding that with discipline, even with the absence of systems to track the business, and revenue flow, you struggle less with stocking.

Overcoming hurdles

The entrepreneur says in her journey, challenges have been many, top of the list being access to credit when you do not have security.

As her business grows, other challenges abound — compliance, registration, resources, inventory management and systems to scale and stabilise.

The other hurdle is the lack of mentors.

“I reached out to people I imagined would help but they are very busy even though they were willing,” she says.

Entrepreneur support groups help.

“I was closing down to focus on raising my children but I joined Sandbox capacity building, where I learnt that the entrepreneurship journey is not rosy,” she says.

One of her biggest learning points is placing yourself as a leader and inspiring your team.

“It boils down to how you present yourself in conversation, how you look. I would probably never have sold any make-up product if I went to my customers and didn’t sell in a certain way,” she says.

“Be very aware of your pain points and look for solutions whether painful or easy.”

