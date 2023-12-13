Enterprise Garment manufacturer making a fortune from uniforms

Omega Apparels Limited Director Mehul Shah during the interview at his factory in Nairobi on December 13, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Six years ago, when Mehul Shah moved to cut links with the textile manufacturing firm that his father and uncle had jointly founded back in 1976 and focus on final stretch garment making, he had a clear vision of the heights he hoped to scale in the country’s clothing market.

His father had created a steady foundation for him by establishing Midco Textiles when Shah was still a little boy, opening up for him an opportunity to learn first-hand the craft of the intricate trade from a fairly tender age.

“At the time, there was a strict restriction on the importation of garments and so local requirements were quite high. Both my dad and my uncle saw an opportunity in the demand and that’s why they moved to open a garment factory,” explains Shah.

The young man would later formally join the business, which had since grown to become a household name in 2002 and participate in operational runnings for a decade and a half until he felt the time was ripe to establish his own independent footing.

In 2017, he joined a family friend to make a sectional acquisition of the original enterprise at an undisclosed amount, and branded their slice Omega Apparels, before proceeding to set up their operational station within the Gil Gil Industrial Park in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

When Enterprise visited the premises, the site was a hive of activity as the army of over 350 manual labourers raced to meet specific individual-based deadlines in their respective sections of the production chain.

What exactly does Omega Apparels deal in?

“We mainly specialise in schools and corporate uniforms, previously operating under the brand name Manhattan as we were under franchise from Manhattan USA. We however now have our own brand names that include Wingman, Blueline, Atlantic, Kifaru, St Austins and Safari,” explains Shah who now sits as director at the firm, noting that the branding is dependent on the kind of cloth item and quality.

“Most of our corporate orders comprise hospital uniforms, workwear for companies and other such kinds of items,” he states, disclosing that some of the notable corporate brands they have delivered orders for include Safaricom, Airtel and Order Express.

The director says that orders for schools, which are usually fulfilled within days, come mostly from high-end international schools.

Aside from making uniforms, the firm has diversified its scope to produce baby wear under the Blueline brand, with baby vests emerging as the biggest feature in the category.

Other classifications include informal shirts and knitwear, with plans to commence the production of socks having attained advanced stages after the manufacturer identified sites for new factories in the Juja and Athi River areas.

Asked what sets Omega apart from other market players, Shah points to continuous staff empowerment as well as the prominent visibility of the firm’s brand.

“Our brand names are strong and our quality is very strong as well. That is what has sustained us in the market because people know us for our brand name and our quality,” he states.

“Our labour turnaround is also very slow. We have got very experienced workers who have been with us for quite some long periods. The guy who has been in this job for the longest has lasted 32 years. When we split off from Midco we retained a majority of the staff, we’ve been with them for an average of 20 years and so they are very experienced at what they do.”

Covid windfall

Shah takes pride in his ability to sustain 100 percent of the company’s workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic as tens of other firms proceeded on retrenchments following the abrupt grounding of the economy.

The capacity to remain afloat, he says, was enabled by a windfall after the firm bagged a State deal to supply some components of the much sought-after Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to public health facilities.

“During Covid, we had the foresight to change the factory straightaway into making PPEs and that really enabled us to avoid retrenching staff. During the time, there was a huge demand because it was critical equipment and things were not coming from outside so we had to revert to local solutions,” he reminisces.

The proprietor reveals that the firm could in the coming days explore the option of venturing into other markets as a result of an increasingly difficult operating environment in Kenya courtesy of newly-introduced taxes.

Omega Apparels Limited directors Deep Shah (left) and Mehul Shah at the Nairobi industrial area factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

He however notes that such explorations could face headwinds because many countries are battling to sustain their homegrown local industries as opposed to promoting firms from outside.

“There is a possibility of us looking to venture outside, especially within our East African neighbours but there’s no concrete plan as of yet.”

