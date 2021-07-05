Enterprise Get communication right and success will come your way

By MURORI KIUNGA

More by this Author Summary Communication is the common denominator in any successful relationship.

Postmortem of failed and dysfunctional marriages reveal that poor communication or the lack of it is the main cause.

This applies to all other areas of life without exception.

Communication is the common denominator in any successful relationship. Postmortem of failed and dysfunctional marriages reveal that poor communication or the lack of it is the main cause.

This applies to all other areas of life without exception. Whether dealing with your spouse, your peers, your children, or your employees, effectiveness and success depends more on your ability to commutate well than all other factors combined.

When there is good communication, the sky is not even the limit. We know this because we read from the Holy Book that when folks embarked on an ambitious project of constructing the tower of Babel that would reach the sky to God’s chagrin, the Almighty hastily blocked their communication and halted the enterprise.

In other words, what separates good marriage from a bad one; successful teams from those struggling and profitable firms from non-starters are not talents, abundant of resources or some special skills. It is the ability to understand each other and work together towards a common goal.

Therefore, as a business leader your key responsibility that determines your success and legacy is to ensure there are open lines of communication and every person’s views are heard and treated with respect and honesty so that you steer a strong team.

Most struggling business leaders are generally very bureaucratic. They try to establish a system where once they communicate their thoughts, vision and advice to their senior employees or their deputies, the same cascades to the lowest team member in the firm.

This is very good at face value. In reality the results are not as intended. A lot of information is lost in the way because of poor communication, personal bias and diverse interest below the ranks.

It is observable that some business leaders give little attention to their direct reports or ignorantly burden them with directives that are not implemented or implementable because they have lost touch with the reality at the bottom.

Regardless a firm’s size, business leaders need to create an environment where they can connect with employees at different levels in order to have a feel and understanding of their world and challenges they may be facing.

There are times when low level employees who are the key drivers of the company are mistreated or demoralised by their supervisors while the managers and the top leadership are busy receiving wrong reports on state of the firm.

Thus, creating time for one-on-one meetings with your employees down the ranks is very important. Basically, one-on-one meetings foster deep trust accountability and alignment with the firm’s vision and goals. It helps you to understand your team well and avoid a situation where you make very key decisions based on sieved or biased information from your managers.

Equally important is getting firsthand information from your customers and other stakeholders instead of relying on your managers as intermediaries.

Therefore, a good business leader must be reachable, with an open door for all. He must have an ear and time for everyone regardless of status or position in the organisation.

Mr Kiunga is a business trainer and the author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market’