Enterprise Has your organisation come up with regulations to guide AI use and uptake in the workplace

AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CATHY MPUTHIA

More by this Author

“Good morning ABC! Play the Book Of Psalms,” I say to the phone app, ABC.

ABC instead plays me a random album known as ‘Sounds Of Rain.’ Did my Kenyan accent get in the way? Is ABC in a bad mood today?

“Never mind, ABC I will get it myself,” I speak back to the app defiantly.

Artificial intelligence (AI), is the new big elephant in the room. Many organisations are grappling with how to handle AI.

While some prefer to bury their head in the sand and pretend that it does not exist, some are over-excited by the prospects of digitising and attaining full automation.

I attended a conference on AI where the speaker randomly generated AI images and pictures from the text. You could, for example, type in, “angry Kenyan man” and it would generate thousands of images for you to choose from.

This got me thinking of how disruptive AI is in some sectors. I am thinking of sectors like entertainment or content creation in which there are a lot of AI tools for use. ChatGpt is a research AI tool that has taken the world by storm.

Over lunch, I had discussions with a colleague who sought to know how the use of AI has been so far in my sector. “While I have not interacted much with AI, I am currently taking a watch-and-see approach,” I told him.

This means I am reading about AI and taking a cautious approach in its usage. The caution is informed by a lot of inaccuracies and weaknesses inherent in each of the AI tools.

ChatGpt, for example, contains a lot of inaccuracies. I would use it more as a research tool/index to provide research pointers. ChatGpt seems to be that personal assistant who helps you in your thought processes as you do the actual work.

However, the reality in the workplace is that a lot of people use AI tools to undertake their tasks. A good example is where some people use ChatGpt to submit research reports and write-ups.

I have heard a general complaint from supervisors that research generated from ChatGpt is inaccurate and most of the time it is irrelevant.

The supervisors I spoke to felt that ChatGpt ought to be banned from the workplace and preferred the traditional methods of research.

These conversations swung my inquisitive mind into action. Is it time organisations considered having Artificial Intelligence Policies to govern the use and uptake of AI in the workplace? For example, who decides which AI can be used at work?

How will you control the use of AI by staff in submitting their tasks? For instance, can a lazy graphic designer you have hired to generate images for you, just use Dall E-2 to generate pictures? (Dall E-2 is a free AI tool that converts text into images). Then what is his relevance in your organisation?

The headache organisations will have to grapple with is, how far is too far when it comes to AI? How will you ensure that the output is accurate?

Who will ensure that quality is maintained despite the use of AI? How will you manage customer care in the face of AI?

Remember that AI lacks human senses and emotional intelligence. These are some of the many questions to ponder in the wake of AI. The answer to these questions lies in an organisational policy on the use of AI at work.

I believe that AI policy will regulate its usage and create an organisational structure which will minimise risk from misuse of AI.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]