Here's how to unlock greater growth after your firm hits maturity

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Big businesses go through various stages that include start-up, growth, maturity, and eventually, decline and renewal. Businesses have to employ new strategies when they go past the maturity stage to continually grow.

A franchise is an innovative way that a business can continue to grow and expand. A business (known as a franchisor) can get into franchise arrangements with other businesses (franchisees).

A franchise is a business model where the franchisor gives a licence to another business to operate using its model in exchange for royalties and revenue-sharing agreements. In the traditional franchise model, the franchisor will allow another business to use its trademarks and sell similar goods and services.

Most of the global luxury brands we enjoy in Kenya are actually franchises.

A franchise has several benefits to the franchisor. The first is that it enables the franchisor to expand rapidly. Through franchising, the franchisor can set up many outlets and attain rapid geographical expansion. This is very good for the franchisor’s brand and visibility. In a franchise model, the franchisee is responsible for incorporating a new business and the setting up and operational costs are borne by the franchisee.

Therefore, the risk and costs associated with setting up a new business such as, incorporation, acquisition/leasing of office premises and staffing costs are borne by the franchisee.

A franchise gives a franchisor access to physical markets that would have otherwise been difficult. Some countries make it very difficult for foreigners to set up new businesses. With a franchise model, however, a franchisor can access geographical markets easily. Franchising gives a franchisor access to local expertise.

The franchisees may have better knowledge of the local market and some barriers such as cultural and language barriers can be eliminated through the use of a franchise.

Before getting into franchises there are several preparations a franchisor ought to consider. The first is to ensure they are compliant with the law. The franchisor should have all the licenses and permits required by law.

The franchisor ought to protect all its intellectual property before getting into a franchise. A franchise entails licensing the franchisee to use the trademark and logo for the term of the franchise. It is therefore important to protect it to avoid potential legal disputes over ownership.

A franchisor ought to have very sound operational systems and procedures. Your franchisee will follow your operations manual and therefore this ought to be carefully prepared. It is a term in most franchise agreements that the franchisee shall operate its business in a manner identical to the franchisor.

Before you franchise you ought to undertake a feasibility study of the sustainability of a franchise model in a particular area and sector. If your franchisees do not do well then you will also not do well. It is therefore good to start with a feasibility and market research.

With the help of a franchising expert, you can identify and recruit potential franchisees. A lot of due diligence will go into recruiting of franchisees as you will want to know their financial and operational capacity before granting the franchise.

You will need to have a strong training and capacity-building team within your business as you will be required under the franchise agreement to train your franchisee on operations and systems.

A lot of legal advice is required when getting into franchising. There is also a lot of legal documentation required and a lot of legal due diligence. A good commercial lawyer specializing in franchising would be necessary to avoid pitfalls.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]