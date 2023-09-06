Enterprise How artistes can bequeath their digital assets

Many businesses and individuals have a lot of intangible assets in the form of digital assets. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CATHY MPUTHIA

More by this Author

Michael Jackson died in 2009 and 14 years later, his estate continues to reap benefits from his talent. Media reports indicate that his estate earns hundreds of millions of dollars annually from selling and licensing the deceased’s music. The Kenyan creative industry is a multibillion sector.

As at 2009, the industry, which is a source of livelihood for thousands, was worth almostSh90 billion. President William Ruto once joked that some comedians earn much more money from their talent than he does as the Head of State.

Despite the mega earnings by the artists, the story often changes once they die. There have been reports of loved ones and beneficiaries struggling to make ends meet after the death of these entertainers.

This does not have to be the case. I will highlight how creatives can plan their estates and ensure that their loved ones are well taken care of, even after incapacitation or death.

The intangible assets that creatives possess are categorised as property under intellectual property laws. The first thing artists ought to do when planning their estates is to include their intangible assets which include songs, videos, photographs, paintings, drawings, poetry, software, computer programs and other classes that would be defined as copyright in the Copyright Act Kenya.

The creatives should then write a valid will on how the rights to those intangible assets shall be handled after his or her death.

Fortunately for some classes of copyright, the Copyright Act Kenya recognises intellectual property rights even 50 years after the death of the original composer.

Therefore, for copyrighted music and literature, the law gives you and your estate protection 50 years after death. This means that nobody can sell, license, reproduce or otherwise deal with your original works in so far as the law accords you protection.

In the will, the creative should designate an executor of the will and list down beneficiaries. The role of the executor is mainly to protect your estate and govern it according to your wishes. Therefore, your executor shall be given the mandate to deal with your original works as you wish.

Your will should also nominate beneficiaries. These are the people or even institutions that will benefit from your work even after your death. As an example, you could bequeath royalties and fees earned from your works to your children. This means any income earned from your work shall be distributed to them even after death.

A will is important as it gives guidelines on how any income earned from your works, even after death, shall benefit your loved ones. You can further tighten your estate planning by putting in place a trust to manage your works for the benefit of your loved ones.

A trust fund is set up by appointing trustees who are the people tasked with managing your work on behalf of your loved ones. The trustees will play a key role in commercialising your works even after death. On behalf of your loved ones, they will continue to manage your work. For example, as a songwriter and composer, your trustee can license or sell the rights to your compositions even after your death, and your loved ones will continue to earn from your talent for many generations to come.

To know more about estate planning for creatives, read how successful creatives have been able to bequeath their works and benefit generations.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]