How firm built 35 dialysis centres across East Africa

When Nikhil Pereira received a letter from a patient asking him to set up a kidney dialysis centre, little did he know that one of his biggest business opportunities was beckoning.

From setting up the first-ever private dialysis centre in Rwanda less than a decade ago, Africa Healthcare Network (AHN) has been riding on the demand for affordable healthcare to quickly expand to 35 branches across East Africa.

It all started in 2015 when Mr Pereira, one of the founders received a letter from a patient who knew about his family's involvement in nephrology in India and other places.

Pereira's father was one of the top global nephrologists, and he, growing up as a child, had gained broad exposure to dialysis care thanks to his numerous clinic trips with his dad.

He teamed up with two other investors to form AHN, which has a presence in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and is now about to establish a foothold in West Africa.

The trio had identified a vast opportunity to provide the much-needed service to a largely underserved market wrestling with rampant kidney disease cases.

When the Enterprise caught up with the firm's CEO, Matt Williams, the company was finally finalising the incorporation process in Ghana as it sought to establish a foothold in West Africa.

"We're also looking at Southern Africa as well, most likely, Zambia and possibly Botswana," says Mr Williams.

But what has driven the rapid growth?

Mr Williams admits that it wasn't always a smooth sail. One of the most prominent challenges that the firm had to grapple with at inception was a lack of supply chain networks and coordination gaps, which the founders had to quickly find ways of fixing.

And that is where his expertise came in.

"There were major logistical challenges in our supply chain, but having worked on dialysis in other more developed countries, I had found out that being vertically integrated was a bit of a disadvantage because you lose focus of your core business, but I also knew that this was a different market," he explains.

"Here in East Africa, our vertical integration has become our competitive advantage. And so we have our own warehouses, trucks, and biomedical engineering team. We bring in entire shipping containers of machines, consumable products, among others, which is how we can control our operations from top to bottom."

But there was yet another handicap.

"In the early years, convincing hospital partners to sign up with us was hard. We were a new company, and this was a new service that they didn't provide and didn't really know what the advantage was, or would be," says the CEO.

On defying the primary challenges, the firm had set itself on course to move on to the deliverables and define its distinctive identity.

The first clinic built in Rwanda employed just eight people, and it wasn't until a year later that the firm added another centre.

By the close of the fifth year in 2020, the company had only managed to establish eight clinics before the windfall that has seen it set up 37 more and hire over 400 staff to date came.

Mr Williams says the most unique aspect that draws the difference between them and peers in the trade is the ability to provide dialysis at scale, mainly due to specialisation.

With scale, he says, the firm can bring consistency to all its clinic protocols and achieve operational continuity by possessing a large nursing academy through which staff training and deployment happens en masse.

Technology deployment

Deploying technology in select aspects of client handling, Mr Williams says, has come in handy in streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The first and most simplistic utilisation has been the electronic medical records system that allows medics in the facility to view patient records in real-time and monitor their recovery progress.

"We're also using telemedicine to have a nephrologist dial into more remote areas and do consultations with patients to help in problem-solving or care provision," he says.

"The third one, I would say, is that we've developed what we call a chronic kidney care - our chronic kidney disease CKD registry – through which basically what we do is we tap into the labs of our hospital partners and get a data feed of the results and some of the key indicators."

Today, the AHN's largest markets are Tanzania and Kenya, which host 17 and 15 clinics, respectively, and this is attributed to the fact that most of the patients in the two countries are covered by medical insurance schemes, which then foot the dialysis costs.

The firm prides itself in reducing mortality rates by making penetrations to take dialysis care into remote areas that were previously underserved, noting that it currently does over 100,000 dialysis sessions per year and targets to push the number to 150,000 by the close of this year.

"In dialysis, if you don't have care, it means mortality. It's just the nature of the kidney conditions. And so I think that's what we're most proud of," says Williams.

Noting that kidney diseases are growing and at the same time acknowledging that there is no cure on the horizon, hence a continuously increasing need for the service, AHN has set sights on 100 centres by 2025.

"We believe that a lot of the growth will come from Kenya, there's a significant opportunity, and we're moving very fast. We will also continue to grow in Tanzania. Rwanda will have more modest growth because, obviously, it's a smaller market," the CEO concludes.

