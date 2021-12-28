Enterprise How Ndalu farmers became top dairy income earners

Julius Sigei and Rose Imbega, a farmer at Ndalu in Tongaren, Bungoma County and a worker at her dairy project on August 20, 2014. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By GERALD BWISA

In 2014, a group of dairy farmers in Ndalu, near the border of Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties came together and registered a co-operative society with the aim of bulking raw milk before selling to a major processor.

Seven years later, Ndalu Dairy Farmers Co-operative society is perched at the top of the dairy business in Tongaren sub-county, which has seen the group grow their income in leaps and bounds over the years.

“At inception in 2014, we could only collect 300 litres of milk each day,” Mr Isaiah Dalizo, the Ndalu Dairy co-operative chairman, said during an interview in Kitale.

“We sought to grow our capacity to collect more milk from farmers, through adoption of best practices to improve on-farm milk production,” Mr Dalizo said.

Today, the co-operative has not only managed to exceed 2,000 litres of milk collected each day- which they sell to processor Brookside - but the membership has also grown from less than 100 to 580 suppliers.

“The main driver of our growth has been guaranteed income from our milk sales, which motivates members to increase supplies,” Mr Dalizo said.

The group has been wary of the pitfalls associated with the informal market, including insecure markets.

“The formal milk market ensures that farmers are paid regularly for their supplies. In essence, this has had a major contribution to the economy of our catchment area,” Mr Dalizo added.

Unlike in the past when most farmers sold their milk to hawkers, who dominated the informal market in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, partnerships with large processors have guaranteed returns from sale of raw milk, thereby encouraging many groups to sign up with the processor.

“The involvement of large processors has led to increased competitiveness of the dairy value chain, leading to increased incomes for farmers,” Mr Dalizo said.

Brookside, as part of its empowerment strategy for the groups in the area, has attached milk grading staff to the co-operative, who work with farmers to ensure that only the best quality milk is supplied to the processor at all times.

Mr John Gethi, Brookside’s Director of milk procurement and manufacturing, says farmers in the Mt Elgon catchment, which strides Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties, had shown commitment and enthusiasm to the dairy business, leading to enhanced farm incomes from the sub-sector in the two areas.

Mr Gethi said the processor had invested heavily in expansion of its raw milk collection infrastructure in the North Rift and Western Kenya, with the aim of guaranteeing a reliable market to farmers.

“We are keen on growing all our milk collection areas across the country through partnership with farmers and their dairy groups. Investment in additional milk collection and cooling facilities is encouraging increased production on the farms, besides further augmenting farm revenue from an assured market for the farmers,” MrGethi said.

Last year, farmers in Trans Nzoia county raked in Sh 87 milion from raw milk sales to Brookside, while their counterparts in the neighbouring Bungoma earned Sh55 million from the processor.

“The resource rich Mt Elgon area has great dairy potential with its ample rainfall for fodder production. We are working with farmers in the region on the growing and conservation of fodder, to ensure we maintain optimum milk production across the seasons,” Mr. Gethi said.

He added that Brookside will continue to support initiatives by the two devolved governments aimed at increasing milk production from each cow.

“We support intervention strategies by the county governments of Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, who have come up with dairy strategic plans geared towards developing the enterprise in the two counties. This is in tandem with our own strategy of enhancing partnerships with the county authorities to position dairy as a key driver of the economies of the rural areas, Mr Gethi said.