Enterprise How your firm can take advantage of global luxury brands business models for growth

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Kenyan consumers have become sophisticated in their taste due to the accessibility of global luxury brands. As such, there is a demand with brands looking to partner with local businesses to tap into this ready market.

How can local businesses take advantage of the opportunity?

They can do so by actively seeking franchising opportunities. A franchise is an arrangement where one business, the franchisor, allows an independent company, the franchisee, to operate using its business model, systems, brand name, and logos.

Franchises are common in the service industry, where businesses that have an established reputation can choose to enter a given market using the franchise model.

It is a method of business that allows globalisation. Through franchising, many global brands have entered the Kenyan market.

Franchising is modelled such that a franchisee replicates the entire business model of the franchisor.

Franchisees have the advantage of having a ready market for the goods and services as most businesses operating the franchise model are well-known.

Franchising saves businesses a lot of money they would have other spent on marketing and advertising.

A franchisee stands to benefit from the franchisor’s global reputation and may not spend as much money on building brand reputation.

Franchises have very strict operations manuals and processes. The franchisor will provide these operations manuals to the franchisee and train the franchisee’s staff.

This means that the franchisee benefits as he does not have to set up new operating systems and procedures but just buys into already established ones. Franchisees undergo rigorous training on standards; therefore, the business benefits from this.

Franchisees benefit from a business model that is already established and has a proven track record. They also benefit from mentorship and training offered by the franchisor.

Before deciding to franchise a global brand, ensure you have the financial capacity and some technical know-how. You can also check which franchisors are willing to enter Kenya or your desired location.

To franchise a global brand, start with market research to understand well-performing sectors and brands. You also need to do an internal self-assessment to check if you have the capacity required in the sector.

Due diligence

Before getting a franchise, do due diligence on the franchisor by considering performance, outstanding disputes, their net worth, countries of operations, application fees, franchisee terms and rules. You can obtain such information from company websites or by making inquiries.

You can also recruit a global franchising expert to assist you with background research and settling on the best option.

Once you settle on a brand, you can approach them or use a global franchising expert to assist you in negotiating with the franchisor, and at this point, it is good to engage a lawyer.

The lawyer will help you do due diligence on the franchisor, verify ownership, etc. Your lawyer will also help you negotiate the franchise agreement and interpret some terms.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]