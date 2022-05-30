Enterprise Irrigation project puts smiles on farmers’ faces

Dinah Njuguna a member of Mbeti Muchui irrigation water project at her farm in Mitunguu Meru County. PHOTO | POOL

By Caroline Wambui

Water crisis and the need to have reliable food production prompted community residents of Mbeti village, Imenti South, Meru County, to set up an irrigation project.

Mbeti Muchui Irrigation Water Project has helped the residents to reclaim the area’s lost glory as an agricultural zone. The region had become unproductive due to the effects of climate change. The rains were no longer reliable and farmers often ran into huge losses as their crops failed.

This is however changing thanks to the project which has returned smiles to the farmers’ faces.

“For a long time, the agricultural production potential of the region remained under-exploited with a majority of the individuals being considered food poor as they could not meet their minimum food needs,” says Alfred Kirigia, chair of the Mbeti Muchui irrigation water project.

“With low productivity, individuals were forced to rely on menial jobs to survive.”

The irrigation plan was conceived under the Upper Tana Catchment Natural Resource Management Project (UTaNRMP), a government initiative funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

UTaNRMP spent Sh6.7 million on the project which was used to buy pipes, fittings and overhead irrigation accompaniments, while the community contributed Sh800,000.

The project has enabled the community not only to grow food crops but also create employment and stable incomes.

Through the use of irrigation, Dinah Njuguna, a member of the project, says her yield has doubled.

“Since I joined the irrigation scheme, I no longer go for menial jobs. All my time is now dedicated to the farm, and I am now able to get good harvest every season,” Ms Njuguna says.

Ms Njuguna now grows a variety of crops that include Asian kales (okra, karela, dudhi) and fruits such as pawpaw and avocados.

“Since the project was installed, no single square meter of land remains unused,” says Ms Njuguna, who also rears chicken and keeps goats. Her livestock, she says, are thriving due to adequate fodder from her farm.

Through farming, Ms Njuguna has not only managed to construct a decent house but also to educate her children to universities.

On average, she earns Sh50,000 a month.

John Manyuari is another member who grows Asian kales and sweet potato, and he is happy that he able to carry out farming activities all year round unlike before when he relied on rain-fed agriculture.

“Today I have a steady market as I farm all year round,” says Mr Manyuari who earns an average of Sh300,000 in a good season.

Mr Kirigia says expansion and intensification of agriculture have been made possible by irrigation, noting that this has led to poverty alleviation, food security and improved quality of life for the rural population.

“Water is a critical input for agricultural produce and plays an important role in food security. In this region, irrigated agriculture has allowed for enhanced crop production, intensification and crop diversion,” Mr Kirigia says.

Provision of water, he adds, has created an efficient and viable water resource management system.

Mr Manyuari says cases of chronic food insecurity are now a thing of the past.

“This year, I planted some sweet potatoes, a thing that I could not do when we did not have irrigation water. I got a good harvest and I am still anticipating another good harvest before the year ends,” Mr Manyuari says.

