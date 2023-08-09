Enterprise Laws firms can adopt to enhance customer care

By CATHY MPUTHIA

You must have heard of the old adage, “The customer is always right”, or “The customer is king.” This is not only a marketing/customer care gimmick, it is also becoming an emerging legal issue in customer care.

A business that quickly adapts to emerging legal issues is one that sets itself apart in delivering on customer care. I will highlight a few laws that businesses can adopt and enhance customer care and experience.

The first attitude to have as a business is to remember that every customer has certain legal rights when relating with you.

A business that respects its customers will comply with their rights. Today’s customer is very sophisticated and often knows their rights.

A business ought to uphold customers’ legal rights as much as possible to improve the experience.

One set of rights that all customers have is what I have named customer-centric constitutional rights. These include the right to information, the right to privacy and consumer rights.

The right to information is guaranteed in the Constitution under Article 35. This section places an obligation on businesses to provide customers with information the customers require.

For example, a student may ask to see his exam script so as to audit the results or a patient may request for his medical records so as to make a decision.

According to the law, your customer is king! Article 35 obligates you to provide this information.

Despite this being a law, not many businesses are compliant. Complying with this law not only aligns your business with the law but also enhances customer care.

A second right that customers have is the right to privacy. Many businesses still do not respect their customer’s right to privacy.

An example is when you give out your mobile phone number and the supplier keeps on sending you unsolicited advertisements and offers.

Did you know that if the business did not get the customer’s consent to do this, it is actually illegal?

A second common way in which businesses flout their customer’s privacy rights is by publishing their customer’s photographs and other data without getting consent. I once went to a conference where our photos were taken.

The event organisers published our photographs on their social media pages without even getting our consent.

As a result, I was reluctant to attend the conferences a second time as I felt my privacy was not upheld.

The business ought to have first procured our consent to firstly take our photos and secondly, publish them as they did. The right to privacy is a constitutional right and also a right under data protection laws.

How can a business enhance legally compliant customer care practices?

First is to acquaint yourself with the customer-centric laws and highlight areas of compliance. A bit of internet research should point you in the right direction.

You can also purchase simple resources that can help you identify these laws.

Second, is doing an honest audit of your current practices and documenting weak areas. For example, how do you hold virtual meetings? How do you onboard clients? How do you retain client information and so on. To identify the weak areas, analyse your current practices against the law.

To transform to compliance, develop customer care practices that are legally compliant. For example, have a simple client data consent form to give your customers the option of giving their consent.

Communicate your customer care practices to set you apart from your competitors.

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates