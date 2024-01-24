Enterprise Minding your thoughts: Tap into the subconscious to become a better manager

By DAVID J. ABBOTT

Worshipping at the altar of quick fixes, attending the church of instant business solutions is tempting. Does your boss try and be the smartest person in the room, or aim to make the room smarter? In 2024, the smart thing to do maybe is to consider how that processor inside your head works – to have an awareness of thinking about thinking.

Under pressure to deliver, it ‘s inevitable that managers reach for whatever quick fix will get them out of jam - slavishly following the next fad in management. But perhaps it’s time to step back, and ‘take a look under the hood’ and consider how that computer that is you functions.

To begin, it helps to make the distinction: the brain, mind and consciousness. A brain is a complicated three-pound organ, composed of two hemispheres, the seat of much of our intelligence that is our mind. Recent research in neuroscience, suggests that our intelligence resides throughout our bodies, even in our stomachs, lending truth to the phrase: “trust your gut feel”. Our ability to be conscious, sentient beings, with feelings and an awareness is still a mystery. Sentience is the ability to experience feelings and sensations, something artificial intelligence [AI] is unable to do.

Are managers their minds?

Managers tend to think they are their minds. But not all thoughts are particularly helpful, some are counterproductive, often just plain, destructive. If thinking is a biological function, then thought can be considered analogous to urine, a product of the kidneys designed to extract toxins.

Just as we don’t think we are the product of our kidneys, then why do we think we are the biological product of our brains? Those incessant unhelpful thoughts, that are like - difficult to break - loops and subroutines in a computer constantly playing, might best be considered urine.

Thoughts generate an emotion which creates more thoughts and emotions, often in a downward spiral. The results of those emotions can [usually] be as predictable as the law of physics.

“You are what you think. The stuff that you allow into your head forms the thoughts that trigger your immediate actions, makes up your ideology, informs your memories that shape your beliefs, constructs the experiences that define your attitude, your choices and everything that makes up your identity.

You could own the best computer on the planet and write the best program to run it. If, however, you sat in front of it when it was ready and used the keyboard to enter the wrong data what would you get? The wrong calculations, and the wrong results,” writes Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer of Goggle X. Result will be garbage in, garbage out,

Create some distance

Part of the solution is to take a step back. Mo Gawdat calls his mind ‘Becky’ recognising that not everything Becky may be telling him is helpful, or even true. Our brains are programmed to tell us that we are always right.

This is an effective survival mechanism, but its helpful to create a distinction. When you see something, when you read a report, review spreadsheet data, or your boss tells you something , your brain interprets it with an inevitable bias and built-in prejudice. That interpretation may not be ‘the truth’.

Imagine sitting a few feet away, just watching yourself, observing what is happening. Helps to be able to create that distance and just observe. To see yourself, as others might see you.

Bridgewater Associates is the world’s largest hedge fund with $168 billion under management, almost twice as large as it’s closest competitor. Run by Ray Dalio, investor and titan of finance, he credits much of his success, on an ability to be aware of his thinking processes, in part due to practicing mediation on a daily basis.

Simply, the ability to stop and pause, to take a break, and be aware of the conscious mind’s thinking process. To tap more into the subconscious, the the central processing unit of the human brain, where deepest thoughts and creativity reside.

Ever have that feeling when you are working on something, and time just seems to disappear? When you are fully immersed in the task at hand, enjoying the process, almost losing touch with the outside world. This state often described as ‘in the zone’ is when one can be incredibly productive.

“Flow is the state when the doing and being merge as one” writes Gawdat. Multi-tasking is a myth, despite our brains complexity, the human mind can only focus on a task at a time. When young people multi task they are really quickly switching from one channel to another. A flow state is not restricted to top artists and athletes, it's possible to get into a state of flow simply by immersing yourself in the one task at hand, free from distractions.

