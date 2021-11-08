Enterprise Nyeri digital start-up puts small hotels on global map

The platform capitalises on innumerable sites that the region boasts tourist attractions such as the Aberdare Forest, Mount Kenya, Mau Mau Caves.

Mr Kariuki has a seven-member team that comprises software developers, sales executives on commission, an administrator, interior designer, and content creator.

About 15 kilometres on the foothills of the expansive Aberdare National Park sits Njambi Place in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County.

A few kilometres from Kamakwa, which is the constituency’s main economic hub, the settlement seems laid back with several shopping centres and traders lining up on a less-busy road that leads to the park.

Kamakwa, from the looks of it, is like most centres in agriculturally rich areas. If there is money to be made, it is in an enterprise along the agricultural value chain. But Kamakwa is more than that.

The town hosts one of the biggest start-ups in Central Kenya.

The start-up is Booking Pro, which is an online platform that enables clients to book local hotels, lodges, resorts, holiday homes, restaurants from anywhere in the world.

Mr Edwin Kariuki, the founder, started the company in January 2019 to bridge efficiency gaps in the hospitality and tourism sector between buyers and sellers as well as enhance operational excellence, customer service, revenue growth and competitiveness for small and medium hotels.

“We have grown from a simple hotel booking and marketing website to a hospitality solutions firm where we are not only engaged in the sale and distribution of various cloud hotel management and distribution tools; property management system (PMS), point of sale system (POS), channel manager, apartment management systems, but also designing, developing and implementing new and creative hospitality business concepts for investors,” he notes.

“For example, we are transforming idle rental spaces into residences, home-stays, serviced apartments, guest houses, and farm stays,” the 34-year old says.

Hospitality players listed on the system pay a fee, depending on the agreed amount.

Similarly, the platform charges between 10-15 percent for every successful booking on the site.

“Joy Greens Entertainment Park in Nyeri is an example of the concepts we have designed and delivered to the market on behalf of the clients and we are happy about the disruptions we are causing with our unique concept,”says Mr Kariuki.

“We are also actively involved in marketing and managing online presence on commission basis for Peak Meadows, Da Venue Resort, and Gardenia Hotels.”

The platform capitalises on innumerable sites that the region boasts tourist attractions such as the Aberdare Forest, Mount Kenya, Mau Mau Caves.

Recent announcement by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) that it started selling hiking holidays to local and foreign visitors came as a boost, Mr Kariuki says.

Last month, KTB said it will be adding mountaineering into the adventure travel package, which will allow tourists to do physical activities —that have been tacked with fitness enthusiasts— while on a business or leisure trip.

“Hiking resonates with this time now. People don’t want to spend all their time indoors, especially after the pandemic. When they get an opportunity, they want to go out. Hiking is not just about adventure but also wellness,” KTB chief executive Betty Radier said in October.

Mr Kariuki has a seven-member team that comprises software developers, sales executives on commission, an administrator, interior designer, and content creator.

“We have listed at least two small and medium hotels from each of over 30 counties within Kenya and several others in Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia on our platform,” the former Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Regional Sales and Marketing Manager says.

Like millions of businesses that were affected by the Covid-19, he says that the pandemic has changed the entire hospitality and tourism landscape hence the need for digitisation.

For example, earnings from the tourism sector dropped by Sh71 billion last year from Sh163.6 billion in 2019 to Sh91.7 billion last year, owing to the suspension of international and domestic flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus that locked out holidaymakers from visiting Kenya, data from the Economic Survey 2021 showed.

“We moved to Nyeri County to focus on the small and medium-sized hotels within the counties that lack access to the latest technology and information systems,” he concludes.

Nonetheless, they are in the process of rebuilding their business model to align with the future of the hospitality industry, which will heavily rely on integrated cloud technologies.

