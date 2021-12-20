Enterprise Retired teacher mints cash from strawberry farming

By PETER CHANGTOEK

Some two kilometres from Chogoria town, in Kianjagi sub-location, in Tharaka Nithi, is Gitonga Musa’s Maendeleo Farm, where he grows strawberries.

The former agriculture teacher, who retired in 2015, uses cement bags, which are raised above the ground to ensure that his fruits are clean and free from pests.

“I was a college trainer, then a teacher. I specialised in tree nursery, and strawberry growing. I’ve been in this farming for about 10 years now. I started strawberry farming as a hobby, growing for my family consumption, but later I discovered they are marketable, so two years ago I decided to go into business,” says the farmer.

He was motivated after attending an agricultural show in Nairobi’s Jamhuri Showground, where he learned about strawberry farming.

“I spent around Sh2,000 on seedlings at the start. I propagated mine from the original lot. I have a variety known as chandler,” says Mr Gitonga, adding that he has 1,500 strawberry plants.

When planting, he first mixes soil with well-decomposed manure in a ratio of 3:1, and fills the bags with the mixture. He also adds DAP fertiliser.

“There are two types of planting materials; splits and the runners depending on availability. After planting, we continue watering. They require a lot of water. When there is no rain, we have to water them daily. After 3 months, they start flowering. During flowering, we remove the first flowers; we call it deflowering. This is to give plants time to establish the root system,” says Gitonga.

The farmer constructed structures above the ground, using three feet posts, fitted with offcuts.

“I placed the cement bags on those offcuts because crawling animals and insects like strawberries. The elevation reduces attacks and also makes it convenient to handle them when they are around knee height,” he says noting that it’s tedious to tend to strawberries when planted on the ground.

“Bags are convenient. These fruits require very high standards of cleanliness. When it rains, the flush water soils them if they are planted on the ground, but not so much when they are in the bags. We nonetheless usually spread grass on the ground as a mulch to conserve water, keep the berries clean, and also to control the weeds,” he explains.

While they are growing, he removes extra leaves. This helps in keeping away some insects and enables the plants get enough light.

“To boost flowering, we apply a substance to promote flowering, and that is the only chemical we use. Red spider mite is notorious on the fruits, it deforms the fruits, and buyers don’t like deformed fruits. The other pests are snails or slugs. The construction of raised beds helps in controlling the snails,” he says, adding that the snails or slugs don’t easily climb up.

He has a permanent employee in the farm. After harvesting, they package with punnets which they order from Nairobi, at Sh3,000 per 500 pieces.

He sells a 250g punnet at a wholesale price of Sh80 to groceries in Meru, Thika, and Ruiru and the demand is high. The same punnet retails at Sh100.

Mr Gitonga is also a member of strawberry farmers’ group, which he formed recently dubbed Global Families, that comprises of 30 members, mainly youth. “I’m the oldest in the group. But I wanted to teach them about this new crop. So we are hoping very soon we shall be producing many,” adds Gitonga, who offers free advice and trainings.

The crop has few challenges and diseases. “There is only one disease which causes rotting of the fruits, but it comes only during the rainy season, so I don’t consider it a big problem. Challenges are only in the marketing. I’ve vendors and they require commission and transport. Some matatus can frustrate, but as compared to other crops, I can say it is a better crop,” says Gitonga, who uses matatus in transporting the fruits to clients.

After planting, the crop takes 3 months to flower and a month for the fruits to mature. He harvests twice per week.

He says that the lowest price a 250g punnet of strawberries can be sold is Sh50, which translates to Sh200 per kilo. “Now I harvest between 80 and 100 punnets per harvest and per week between 150 and 200.”

According to Carol Mutua, from Egerton University, Department of Crop, Horticulture and Soils, strawberries require an altitude of 1250m to 2200m above sea level, for them to thrive.

“The crop requires rainfall of 1200mm, which should be well distributed throughout the growing season. In areas with low rainfall, irrigation is practised because strawberry is not drought tolerant. Strawberry can do well in a wide range of soils as long as they are well-drained and have a good water holding capacity. Soil pH should be in the range of 5.5 to 6.5,” says the expert.

Thrips, aphids, nematodes, mites, leaf blight, gray mould and anthracnose are some of the insects, pests and diseases that attack the crop.

In order to control the diseases, Ms Mutua says, various measures should be applied - field hygiene, use of appropriate chemicals, biological control by use of biological control agents and bio-pesticides or plant extracts, crop rotation and avoid any form of stress like water stress.

