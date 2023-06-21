Enterprise Signature Builds carves a niche with Chinese woodcraft items

Innocent Achika, founder of Signature Builds works on a piece of furniture on June 9, 2023 at their workshop in Rongai, Kajiado County. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

“It was an honour for the wife of an ambassador drive all the way to our workshop to pick their custom piece for their residence,” Innocent Achika, the founder of the business, posted on Facebook on May 17 as he shared a photo of a contented-looking customer receiving her order.

Such are the buyers who have found a reason to engage Innocent’s Signature Builds, a firm he launched last year after his returned from China armed with a plethora of wood crafting skills.

The workshop set up at a premises on the edge of the upmarket Karen using a Sh10 million caputal is quickly quickly carving a niche in the designer furniture market.

Among its best-selling items are wooden Swiss pens, a favourite among those shopping for gifts. Clocks, coffee tables, lamps, lighters and shavers – all with wooden components – are also getting good traction.

“Ninety percent of the clients we get are referrals. Our buyers indirectly are our guarantors and marketers because what we make is unique,” Innocent told the Business Daily.

When we visited, Innocent and his three partners were hard at work. They had dozens of wooden items to make and so it was less talk and more machine chatter. The drills chimed, the saw roared and the compressor hummed.

A finished product at Signature Builds workshop. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

Innocent and his partners who he only identified as McDonald, Jim and Brian appeared like they each needed an extra appendage to execute their roles. But given that they work there every day of the week, putting in up to 15 hours a day, their two limbs somehow manage to craft the items they want to make.

The workshop is heavily driven by creativity. Every day, the four are racking their brains on what unique item they can produce. One of their daring innovations is a table that adjusts itself to a user’s desired height. Whatever the sitting position, the table tracks the user and adjusts.

“If you work while seated then you stand up, it will follow you to your standing height,” said Innocent.

They don’t believe in mass production, seeking to make every product different from the last one — even when they are making many items of a similar model.

“We do wood but not regular wood. We do unique pieces. We try to get things that are out of the ordinary,” said Innocent. “For example, when we get clients from resorts, hotels, or people who have Airbnbs, we customise their interiors well. Every client has something different. So, nobody gets the same thing. We don’t mass-produce; we personalise each item.”

They have an arrangement that the team member who comes up with a design reaps more than the others for every sale made.

“We reward the initiator of that project. That is how we push creativity,” explained Innocent.

Their style seeks to be a fusion of antique and futuristic design.

“The base is Chinese-Japanese furniture making,” Innocent shared. “It’s like I have two timestamps: it looks antique but it’s futuristic and authentic; original. So, it’s like a performing art. It’s not like a craft.”

It was, however, no walk in the park for the crafters to set up shop in Karen and have enough cash to carry out their works. But a local Sacco extended them a loan last year after visiting their premises and appreciating the investment that had been put into the project.

Until 2022, Innocent had been living and working in China. He had gone there for postgraduate studies and he learned how to make electric vehicles. But he knew that there are many bottlenecks in the nascent electric vehicle industry in Kenya. So, he worked out that woodwork would be a good fall-back plan.

“I knew I’d be back home finally.. So, I thought the best thing was to do something with a low entry barrier. I started to teach myself (to work with wood), going to factories owned by the Chinese to work,” he said.

“For half a day, I would be working and in the afternoon, I’d go to those factories to take lessons. Then I taught myself to operate the machines mostly used for woodworking. I knew that if I came with a machine here, I’d have the challenge of machine breakdowns. I needed the ability to service them on my own. Then Covid-19 came. It was a blessing in disguise because I’d bought all the machines, set up a workshop that I’d use to decompress during weekends.

“When Covid hit, the policy in China was: do what you usually do but do it at your home. I had all the time to practise, make mistakes, break machines, bring another, order another, try to send people free things and see their response. They were accepted in China. I also sold in the US and in Poland. And I figured out that my skill level had reached a place where I didn’t need to be physically in China. I could bring it here and scale,” said Innocent.

That is how he started off and enlisted the three others along the way. He noted that the five work as teammates on a horizontal hierarchy. They have all decided to embrace self-employment and are working tooth-and-nail to have the project work.

“We’re just having fun, exploring creativity. I like working on a horizontal hierarchy,” he said. “It was a challenge getting a reliable team because

The workshop’s policy is to only use kiln-dried wood, which is expensive but effective. They also abhor using opaque paints, same as they hardly use nails.

“Using nails is lazy workmanship because you want to finish fast and then also paint. Paint is lazy because you want to conceal flaws. But if you’re meticulous, you let the wood speak because every wood has its own story. So, you cannot use a beautiful piece of wood then you brush it with blue paint. That means there is something you are concealing. We let the wood speak,” Innocent noted.

“Most of our clients understand the process, so they know you cannot place an order today and come for it tomorrow. It takes seven to 14 days. And regarding the wood, we are very specific. We don’t buy regular wood from lumberyards. We have to go where they kiln-dry. We don’t buy sun-dried wood,” he added.

Innocent noted that they are yet to rake in mega profits; that they “just break even”. However, he is not sure the team would want investors on board, as they might stifle creativity by requiring emphasis on what is a hit in the market.

