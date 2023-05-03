Enterprise Supply contract: How to handle breaches in an implied deal

A contract can be implied where there has been an offer, an acceptance and a consideration amongst other things. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CATHY MPUTHIA

I run a company whose main focus is to train leaders through events. I hosted one such event last year and intended to provide the attendees with handbooks on emotional intelligence.

This was part of the programme package and attendees paid for the handbooks. I subcontracted my good friend Mark to design and print the handbooks.

Since I have known and worked with Mark for many years, I didn’t get into a supply agreement with him. Instead, I had him sign our supplier form which set out delivery details.

I also wrote him an email stating a few expectations including the delivery date and the quality. Mark acknowledged receipt of the e-mail stating that he would ensure delivery is done as I had instructed and promised to adhere to my specifications.

But he disappointed me this time around as he delivered the handbooks a day after the event. What’s more, there were a lot of errors in the final copy that included irrelevant information.

The pictures I gave him were also not used. Mark blamed these errors on his intern whom he claimed was not experienced. I refused to accept the delivery of the handbooks.

Mark is now taking me to court demanding that I pay the monies that I owe him. Should I pay him given that he missed the deadline and delivered defective goods?

--Stacy

Dear Stacy, do not pay Mark and if anyone should be filing a suit it should be you.

First of all, in as much as there was no written supply agreement between you and Mark, there was an implied contract.

This is because you made an offer to Mark and set out the terms of supply, which terms he also accepted in writing.

Furthermore, he signed what you refer to as a supplier form which established a binding relationship between the two parties.

A contract can be implied where there has been an offer, an acceptance and a consideration amongst other things. From your inquiry, you were clear in the delivery date, specification, and other terms of supply.

There was a clear breach of contract on Mark’s part as he did not deliver the handbooks on the agreed date and furthermore, delivered substandard quality.

The Sale Of Goods Act binds suppliers to observe certain key elements when undertaking supplies.

The delivery date is a very important element of a supply contract and the Act also has provisions on the same.

As per law, you are not bound to accept delivery of the handbooks as it was done out of time. The Sale Of Goods Act also has provisions on the acceptable quality of goods.

If the quality of goods is below standard, then a purchaser has no obligation to accept delivery of the same.

Consumer laws contain similar provisions, especially regarding the quality of goods. My advice is that you write to Mark a response and set out your concerns in writing.

Let him understand why you cannot receive the goods that have been delivered late and out of time.

Stacy, I would advise you to claim from Mark in the event you suffered any losses. This entire mix-up was his fault. You mentioned that attendees paid for these handbooks that were not delivered on time.

In the event you face any claims from the attendee, Mark should bear the cost as he is liable for breach of contract,

Ms Mputhia is the founder of C Mputhia Advocates | [email protected]