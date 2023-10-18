Enterprise Understanding transformational leadership as catalyst for change

Leaders who practice transformational leadership are charismatic, visionary, inspirational and have a passion for change. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By ROBERT MUHIA

More by this Author

There are many types of leadership styles, but have you ever wondered, which one is the best? Well, it all depends on the prevailing situation.

Some situations favour one leadership style, and the converse is true. Some of the well-known leadership styles are visionary, coach, servant, autocratic, democratic, bureaucratic, transformational and transactional, among others. In this article, we are going to explore the transformational leadership style.

Transformational leadership has gained popularity in the last few decades due to its effectiveness and influence, which leads to positive change for the most part.

Leaders who practice transformational leadership are charismatic, visionary, inspirational and have a passion for change. They encourage creativity and challenge the status quo, empower their teams and foster a sense of purpose and growth.

They cut across politics, religions, business, science and medicine. For example, Mahatma Gandhi was a visionary leader who used non-violence means to resist the colonial masters and to inspire millions of people during the struggle for independence, American civil rights leader Luther King Junior was also charismatic and motivated millions of people through his speech and Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple, one of the most successful companies in the world.

To sum up, transformational leadership has proven effective in business transformation and achieving long-term sustainable growth. Its components are as follows:

Intellectual stimulation: Transformational leaders challenge the status quo through creativity and innovation. They encourage disruption and invention of new ways of doing things, even the simple things that often lead to an impactful and positive change.

Collaborations: It is not all about the leader but also the followers. To foster collaborative relationships, transformational leaders keep their doors open, not only for the followers to share ideas but also for encouragement, support and recognition of the individual contribution.

Inspiration motivation: Transformational leaders not only have a clear vision but can also share, inspire and motivate their followers to experience and realise the vision.

Idealised influence: Transformational leaders are authentic role models. They earn their followers’ trust, respect and loyalty. Their followers trust and emulate them.

Through embodying a shared vision, they effectively conceptualise the leader’s ideas.

According to research, becoming a transformational leader has many benefits with positive impacts on groups, which include better performance, employee well-being and a sense of empowerment.



