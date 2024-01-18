Enterprise What’s that little voice in your head saying now?

What’s that little voice in your head saying now? PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DAVID J. ABBOTT

More by this Author

What is one of the most powerful things in business? Is there really an algorithm that can define happiness? Do you notice that little voice in your head – and what is it saying now ?

Managers are very aware of what is happening in their company, marketplace – and generally in the big world out there. Problem is not that there is not enough information and data, the problem is that in a state of overwhelm, there is too much.

Bombarded from all sides, on the internet and seductive social media sites like TikTok, as Elon Musk says, thanks to the internet, you can pretty much educate yourself for free.

Yet, something is missing. Thanks to high tech, with access to a wealth of knowledge and media, mental health issues, including cases of lingering deep depression are soaring. While managers are astute at looking outwards, perhaps it’s time to look inward?

Computer science wizard and serial entrepreneur, Mo Gawdat, the former chief business officer of Google X thinks it’s time to look inside to understand how that sophisticated computer in your head works. Based on leading edge insights from neuroscience and age-old spirituality, Gawdat provokes a possibility to: think different.

What is a default setting?

Gawdat in his 2016 first book Solve for Happiness points out that our default state when we are born is being happy. Then the up and downs of life experience and the world happens.

“Happiness is not found by adding things to your life—all the fancy clothes, gadgets and vacations. A child is happy until something interrupts its happiness. If a diaper gets wet the child will cry. Change the diaper and the child will go back to it’s default state – happy,” writes the perceptive software engineer.

His formula for happiness is simple and predicable.

Happiness is equal to [or greater than] – your perception of the events in your life, less your expectations of how life should behave. Quite simply: a manager is happy when life seems to be going their way. When the day- to-day events of life match our expectations.

Gowdat, the Africa born, former globe trotting ‘modern day warrior’ was putting in 12 to 14 hour days as head of the elite ‘moon shot’ X unit -- created to address big problems with ambitious targets, aiming to reach billions of people – at one of the world's most innovative leading companies. A millionaire with stable of exotic cars, faced a turning point event that changed everything.

Reached a tipping point

That trigger was a tragedy. Ali, Gowdat’s son passed away as a result of preventable human error, during a routine surgical procedure. In four hours, Gowdat’s life was turned upside down. The result was that Gowdat devoted his life to exploring the nature of happiness, building on his engineering and computer science background

Despite the ever increasing leaps of artificial intelligence (AI), we possess the most sophisticated computer on earth in our heads. Yet we don’t understand how it works, often being ruled by a lack of awareness of how random thoughts, and emotions, can lead to making bad decisions. After all, aren’t we are the sum of the choices we make ? His 2022 book That Little Voice In Your Head is really an owner’s manual of how our thinking process behaves.

Using his insights as a software engineer, the focus of his insightful work is on experiencing business and life as it is, being able to solve problems, in a state of flow and contribution. Not blue sky fluff, his practical book challenges both long held assumptions and your intellect.

In a year of new beginnings, paradox of making a difference on the playing field of business is that - to move ahead one needs to look inward, and have a sense of awareness of how your ‘computer’ with its programming works. May be time to adjust the code that runs your brain?

With a focus on ‘thinking about thinking’ Mo Gawdat’s books and video clips may come as a pleasant surprise.

What’s the most powerful thing in business? An idea, that triggers powerful emotions, provoking action. Victor Hugo wrote: "Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come."

David is a director at aCatalyst Consulting [email protected]