Corporate Equity offers Sh2.1bn to 73 Ivy league varsity headed students

By LYNET IGADWAH

Equity Bank has offered university scholarships worth Sh2.1 billion to 73 students set for admission to top foreign universities such as Yale, Harvard and Princeton.

This year’s admission under the Equity Leadership Programme (ELP) has 20 scholars who have been accepted to the top institutions.

The scholars who comprise top performers in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will also receive a stipend to facilitate their preparation and travel to their host countries.

“Four years from today, I am sure that each of you will be on course to make a great impact in society by applying what you have learned to solve some of the challenges that face our African continent,” said Equity Group Foundation executive chairman James Mwangi.

Seven of the scholars are part of Equity Bank Rwanda’s inaugural ELP class which was officially launched in November 2021 with the primary goal of expanding Equity Group’s social impact across the region.

The 48 universities admitting the ELP are located in different countries across the globe including the United States of America (USA), Canada, United Kingdom, China, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Germany.

The total number of scholars who have so far gained admission to global universities under the Equity Leaders Programme is 761.

Of the 20 scholars admitted to Ivy League universities in the United States, five have been accepted to Pennsylvania, three each to Harvard and Yale, two each to Dartmouth, Princeton, Brown, and Cornell, and one at Columbia University.

“Harness all the knowledge that you can and tap into the existing systems and infrastructure to champion socio-economic growth through entrepreneurship, formulation of policies, and becoming top public and corporate leaders with influence,” Dr Mwangi told the ELP scholars.

