How 'dollar shortage' grounded Pwani Oil

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Manufacturers have for some time now decried the shortage of dollars in the foreign exchange market. This, they say, is threatening to strain relations with suppliers because they are struggling to pay on time.

Pwani Oil Products Ltd, which has been in existence since 1981, last Friday said it has temporarily halted operations at its refinery in Kilifi.

The maker of a range of edible oil and fat products such as Fresh Fri, Salit and Fry Mate as well as soap brands like Ushindi and Sawa has blamed its woes on a confluence of domestic dollar shortage and constraints in global supply chain for crude palm oil.

Pwani Oil director for commercial development Rajul Malde spoke to the Business Daily.

Why are you blaming dollar shortages for hampering your operations when it is primarily because of an inadequate supply of crude palm oil?

Getting adequate dollars from banks at the moment is not just possible. That is causing a lot of problems in getting raw materials in because suppliers need to be paid in dollars. So getting the sufficient amount of dollars required to support the factory in terms of getting sufficient raw materials is not happening.

The use of letters of credit is common in international trade and, more so, when there are constraints in the global supply chain. Why not use them to ensure the flow of raw materials is not adversely affected?

We have a long trading history with our suppliers and so they don’t demand any letters of credit or bank guarantees. But they do need to get paid when they ship products. Terms [of the suppliers] are normally cash against [shipping] documents.

So when they ship a container out, they will send us a copy of the documents and we need to pay to get those [original] documents to clear the cargo. Now that’s where the challenge is because if there aren’t enough dollars available, how do you pay and get the documents to clear?

What percentage of your dollar requirements is being met by banks?

At the moment, based on the inflows from banks, we are only able to source between $500,000 and $1 million a day against a requirement of $2 million to $2.5 million a day. So we are only getting half of what we need, sometimes even less than half.

To what extent has this affected your operations?

We are suffering from not being able to get enough raw materials to process our products. At the end of the day, there will be a shortage of cooking oil in the market if the situation persists.

One problem is that we are not getting sufficient oil and the other is whatever we get we are not able to pay for it. So, the supply chain is completely erratic.

Talking of the global supply of crude palm oil, Indonesia, the world’s largest producer, lifted a three-week export ban towards the end of last month. Has this eased access?

The supply side for the raw materials is still tight. Indonesia, whilst they lifted the export ban, they have brought in a new policy …which is requiring producers to supply the local market first up to a certain percentage before they are issued with an export permit to ship out their excess oil.

So while there’s no export ban for palm oil, it is not free export for local producers in Indonesia. Those bottlenecks and bureaucracies in Indonesia are as good as an export ban at the moment.

Where does that leave you in terms of access to the key raw material for your operations?

The world is largely reliant on supply from Malaysia at the moment, and, obviously, consumers are all over the world because it’s a global product. So we are competing for the same oil with everybody else in the world and, therefore, prices are high. Added to that, we can’t pay on time and so we don’t get priority in supply.

What is the way out of this situation?

The situation can only improve if the dollar situation improves. And I am not seeing the dollar situation improving on its own without the central bank intervening and releasing some of the dollar reserves that they are holding to stabilise the dollar demand in Kenya.

Is this evolving from a cost issue for cooking oil to one of unavailability?

For consumers, they are likely to see a shortage of products if the situation persists. That’s the definite outcome of the current challenges. We are not even running the plant right now because of a lack of raw materials. What is in the market is what we had produced months earlier.

How soon do you expect to restart operations at the refinery?

We are expecting one consignment [of palm oil] in the middle of this month and then after that, there’s no more supply until around the end of July. The one that is coming next month is dependent on dollar availability—whether we will be able to pay to release that cargo.

We have seen a May 25 letter on dollar billing sent to one of your distributors. Is the request for them to pay in dollars still in place?

Yes, this is an option given to my distributors.

