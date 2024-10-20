Fuel stations face sanctions over continued high prices

The Energy and Petroleum ministry has threatened to crack down on filling stations that have continued to sell fuel at high prices, despite lower prices announced on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary (CS) Opiyo Wandayi said that some filling stations were yet to lower the pump prices despite the adjustments by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), that saw the prices of a litre of petrol, diesel, and kerosene drop by Sh8.18, Sh3.54 and Sh6.93, respectively.

“It has come to our attention that very many petroleum dealers and owners of petrol stations have either failed or refused to comply with the new pump prices that were unveiled on October 15. We are warning all those who are culpable to immediately comply with the new pump prices that will run up to November 14,” he said.

Epra on Tuesday announced the biggest drop in fuel prices in 19 months, which left a litre of petrol retailing at Sh180.66, diesel at Sh168.06, and kerosene at Sh151.39.

This was after the landed cost for the fuels dropped by between 5.5 percent and 8.6 percent.

Mr Wandayi, however, noted that even after the reduction which took effect on Tuesday and the new prices to be applied for a month until November 14, it was unfortunate that many filling stations have continued to sell the products at high prices.

“We have mobilised all our lawful agencies to crack down on those businesses that will fail to comply with these new pump prices,” the CS said.