Industry KWS seeks Sh3bn French funding for parks upgrade

An elephant at the Tsavo East National Park. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

The Kenya Wildlife Service is seeking €25 million (Sh3.1 billion) from French fund Agence Française de Développement (AFD) for the improvement of five national parks.

The disclosure was made through recently published tender documents where the KWS is seeking to hire consultants to do a feasibility study on the parks.

The parks targeted under the project are Nairobi, Lake Nakuru, Mt Kenya, Meru and Watamu Marine National Park.

“KWS seeks funding support of 25 million euros from the French development agency,” the document reads in part.

“The National Treasury and Planning of Kenya has requested a financing of the feasibility study from AFD on behalf of KWS and intends to use part of the funds thereof for payment of the feasibility study for the Kenya Parks Project.”

The feasibility study is estimated to cost €200,000 (Sh24.8 million) and interested consultants are to submit their applications by April 5.

KWS plans to undertake distinctive branding of its parks, infrastructure upgrade for rangers and tourists, biodiversity conservation, and strengthening the law enforcement capacity of the agency.

KWS is keen to stabilise and grow wildlife population and ecosystems including inside the parks, wildlife corridors, and community conservancies to boost tourism.

Kenya’s tourism has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered a slump in global travel, slashing KWS earnings from park entry fees.

The country largely depends on summer travellers from Europe and America between June and September with the wildebeest migration between August and October being a major attraction.

Earnings from tourism dropped by Sh71 billion in 2020 as the suspension of international and domestic flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus locked out holidaymakers from visiting Kenya.

Data from the Economic Survey 2021 shows that Kenya earned Sh91.7 billion in the review period from Sh163.6 billion in 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic hit one of the country’s biggest foreign exchange-earners.

The year 2020’s earnings were the first fall in four years for a sector that has since 2016 been on an upward trajectory in revenues.

