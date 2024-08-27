Flame Tree slumps to Sh91m loss on high debt service costs

Listed manufacturer Flame Tree Group has slumped to a Sh90.6 million loss for the half year ended June 2024, with high debt service costs wiping out a profit of Sh6.7 million from last year.

The firm’s finance costs soared by 48.1 percent to Sh181.3 million from Sh122.4 million previously as the company took a hit from the high-interest rate environment.

The higher debt service costs—linked to increased borrowing in 2022 to fund raw material purchases after a rise in prices—wiped out Flame Tree’s operating profit of Sh90.7 million, which was, however, lower than Sh129.2 million previously.

Flame Tree is now pursuing a debt restructuring exercise to manage the high costs that have constrained its cash flows and limited investment opportunities.

“While this (borrowing) was crucial for maintaining production levels, it also led to higher finance costs, which have constrained cash flow and limited growth opportunities. The ongoing debt restructuring aims to reduce these costs, but the group continues to focus on other strategic initiatives that will drive future growth and capitalise on new market opportunities,” the firm said in a statement yesterday.

The firm’s borrowings cover long-term and short-term facilities alongside a bank overdraft and made up part of Sh2.6 billion in total liabilities at the end of June 2024.

Flame Tree’s sales revenue for the period eased slightly to Sh2 billion from Sh2.1 billion prior, hurt by disruptions, including floods, which affected production at some of its sites.

The dip in sales volumes was however partly offset by a marginal fall in the cost of sales to Sh1.3 billion from Sh1.4 billion.

Flame Tree Group CEO Heril Bangera says the firm will optimise resources to drive growth and capitalize on new market opportunities.

The company, which is listed under the growth and enterprise market segment on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, is a manufacturer and distributor of a diversified portfolio including plastic tanks, packaging, cosmetics, snacks, spices, playground and household equipment, and school furniture.