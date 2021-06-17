Industry Nairobi-based plastics firm to open new plant at Tatu City

By KEVIN ROTICH

Super Plastics plans to open a new manufacturing facility at the Tatu Industrial Park’s light industrial and logistics zone.

The firm will specialise in manufacturing light density polyethene plastic products for cosmetics and pharmaceutical companies in Kenya and East Africa.

“We chose Tatu City because we want to settle into a modern industrial park and take advantage of the ready infrastructure.

“Tatu City’s fully-serviced plots already have ready roads, water, power, wastewater and ICT.

“Tatu City Special Economic Zone gives us incentives to increase our investment, expand our business and create more jobs. We also look forward to the opportunity to tap into the business-to-business synergies at Tatu Industrial Park,” said managing director Stephen Gathiaka.

Early this month, Tatu City appointed Australia-based construction company SMEC as the lead infrastructure consultant for the second phase of its Tatu Industrial Park development in Ruiru.

SMEC will oversee tendering and building of roads, drainage, street lighting, water distribution pipeline and wastewater system, electrical networks and IT systems at the 2,500-acre site, with the work expected to be completed in May 2022.

The new city is expanding to meet the demand for businesses, homes and social amenities.

Already, phase one of the project, which measures 2,500 acres, is 90 percent complete.

Some of the latest companies to take up space at Tatu City are education books supplier Mountain Top Publishers and two schools — Crawford International and Nova Pioneer, with more than 3,000 students.