World Bank-led group mulls local guarantees for green energy loans

An initiative by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) is considering guarantees to encourage local lending to green energy projects, a key barrier to commercial loans in the renewables sector.

Development finance institutions are evaluating lending guarantees to renewable energy projects as well as local banks, including in Kenya, to spur advancing to a sector in need of competitive credit but often seen as high-risk.

These financing plans are part of “Mission 300,” an initiative by the World Bank, AfDB and other partners to expand electricity access to 300 million in Africa by 2030.

Local renewable energy projects such as small-scale solar farms, which are key to expanding power in rural areas, face barriers to accessing credit in local currencies to cover costs.

Chief among these barriers is an unwillingness among traditional commercial banks to lend to the sector and the fact that local currency debt is much costlier than dollar-denominated debt.

“Commercial banks and pension funds don’t view distributed renewables as part of the risk they want to take. For us to get them to be comfortable, you have to demonstrate to them that these projects are not as risky as they think,” says Dennis Waweru Nderitu, manager for energy systems at Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, one of the partners in Mission 300.

In Kenya, renewables projects face financing costs of 18 to 21 percent —if they secure financing at all from a lending ecosystem that has yet to adapt to growth in the sector, Samson Kanai, head of sustainability at Equity Bank Kenya, said at a green energy conference in Nairobi last week.

Guarantees from other financiers are seen as a crucial factor that could allow banks to lend at more competitive rates and get more comfortable with taking risks in renewables, Mr Kanai added.

Such guarantees are on the agenda for the AfDB and other partners in Mission 300.

“It is a goal to get some of the banks here in Kenya or the banks in Nigeria to see how they can lend to companies in the energy access space—and what kind of guarantees or other risk-mitigation instruments development finance institutions or others can provide to allow them to lend at rates that are affordable for the sector,” says Daniel Alexander Schroth, director of the renewable energy and energy efficiency department at the AfDB.

Guarantees from development finance institutions could be made directly to local commercial banks or be used by private companies in the green energy space to secure financing from local banks.

Mr Nderitu at GEAPP highlighted how, in Nigeria, development institutions have provided results-based financing to private companies offering renewable energy solutions, whereby they unlock loans by meeting targets for improving electricity access.

These companies have also successfully used their guarantees as leverage in securing financing from local commercial lenders.