MarketPlace 28 Nairobi hospitals reap from clean water project

At least 28 hospitals in Nairobi have benefited from a clean water project targeting institutions in Nairobi. The project has been facilitated by a partnership between WaterKiosk, a young Nairobi-based company in collaboration with German-based company Boreal Light.

One of the beneficiary hospitals is Kibra Level IV Government Hospital located in one of the most pronounced slums within Kenya undergoing an intensive slum upgrading process.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the critical role hygiene water plays in people’s lives and the safe operation in the health sector.

As a pandemic emergency response, solar water desalination machines were installed in these facilities, varying from 2,000 liters up to 10,000 liters per hour in bigger hospitals, to supply the facilities with enough hygiene water for their use.

“Apart from the health facilities facing a challenge accessing clean water for their renal unit, patients had challenges too. Family members had to bring water to them, which was inconvenient, painful, and sad. Now the hospitals are benefiting from these desalination machines free of charge and patience are accessing the same water at absolutely no cost.” Mr. Samuel Kinyanjui, Managing Director, WaterKiosk.

This project is one of its kind and is a great support from the German Government, benefiting 6 million people annually and having created 52 direct jobs and 130 indirect jobs.

‘When it comes to hospitals, water is not only water but also medicine. We are proud to develop such an important project for supplying drinking water to hospitals in East Africa. The systems are solar powered providing a sustainable solution.” Dr. Hamed Beheshti, CEO Boreal Light GmbH.

The solar desalination systems are powered by a 450kWp and require no chemicals to treat water.

Further, the 28 solar water desalination plants sterilize wastewater coming out of different departments prior to disposal to the environment and together offset over 10,000 ton of CO2 emission annually, being a great role model of climate mitigation practices in Africa.

WaterKiosk specializes in renewable sources of energy solutions for water treatment facilities. The company installs, operates, and maintains solar water desalination systems for off-grid communities around Africa.

The systems are manufactured in Germany by the affiliate company Boreal Light GmbH and they are capable of delivering high-quality hygiene drinking, irrigation, fish farm and sanitation water from any kind of high saline and polluted water resources.

WaterKiosk was founded in 2018 and has installed over 100 desalination plants in East Africa, with over 300 employees across the region.