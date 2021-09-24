Corporate Masinde Muliro names Prof Solomon Shibairo as vice chancellor

Prof Solomon Shibairo during an interview at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega County on September 24, 2021, after he was appointed vice chancellor. PHOTO | SHABAN MAKOKHA | NMG

Prof Solomon Shibairo has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of the Kakamega-based Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust).

He was recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC) after beating several candidates, including professors Joseph Chacha, Kenneth Inyani Simala, Mary Abukutsa Onyango, Peter Nyamuhanga Mwita and Paul Shiundu Mwanza.

The university announced his appointment, alongside several top managers, on its Twitter page on Friday.

Prof Shibairo, formerly the deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) in charge of academics and students affairs at Kibabii University, has been the acting VC at Masinde Muliro since July last year.

The VC is a specialist in horticulture and agronomy. He is also a member of the Kenya National Academy of Science, the food science and technology platform, and the Horticultural Society of Kenya.

He worked as an associate professor at the University of Nairobi from 1989 to 2003 before moving to Kababii University as DVC.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) degree from the University of Nairobi, a master’s in Science (Agronomy) from the same university, and a PhD in plant science from the University of British Columbia.

Other appointments

Prof Shibairo is taking over from the late Prof Fredrick Otieno, who left office on December 1, 2018. He died in 2019.

Since Prof Otieno’s exit, the university has had three acting VCs - Prof Shibairo, Prof Asenath Sogot, who held the position for nine months, and Prof Joseph Bosire on an interim basis until last July.

Masinde Muliro has also appointed three DVCs -- Prof John Thuo, (administration and finance), Prof Charles Mutai (planning, research and innovation), and Prof Hussein Golicha (academic and student affairs).

The university has also appointed 11 full-time professors and 24 associate professors in different fields of study.

Congratulations to the newly appointed Professors and Associate Professors.#IChooseMMUST pic.twitter.com/gDw8OrQ7BW — Masinde Muliro Univ. (@MMUST_Kenya) September 24, 2021



