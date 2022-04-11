Corporate Medical students to take half of new UoN hostels

By BRIAN NGUGI

Medical students will take up half of the 4,000 new beds that the University of Nairobi (UoN) plans to build through a public-private partnership.

The number of beds at Chiromo and Kenyatta medical will increase by 1,000 each while the capacity at the main campus will increase by 2,000 beds.

In terms of gender mix, 54 percent of the capacity is expected to be dedicated to the use of male students exclusively; 34 percent for the use of female students, and 11 percent for mixed-use, the institution said.

The university and the Private Infrastructure Group (PIDG) say medical students have the greatest need for accommodation since they need to be close to hospitals from where they get clinical training.

The two medical campuses — Chiromo and Kenyatta medical— are fully occupied.

“The proposed project is … an additional 4,000 beds, 50 percent of which will be made available for the exclusive use of medical students, thus contributing to the critical area of medical education and the associated healthcare sector,” the UoN said in a tender document.

The university and PIDG are seeking a transaction advisor for the project to determine its viability.

The UoN says the project will strive to make the new hostels affordable to students currently paying less than the Sh7,500 minimum monthly rent for modern units built by private developers.

“However, rental tariffs in public universities are currently paying less than the Sh7,500 that the market survey suggests,” the document reads.

