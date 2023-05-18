Corporate Moringa CEO, former Education CAS feted for role in education

Moringa School chief executive Snehar Shah. PHOTO | POOL

By LINET OWOKO

Moringa School chief executive Snehar Shah and former Education CAS Sara Ruto have been named among the top ten finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2023 for their role in education.

Founded last year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, the Africa Education Medal is one of the most prestigious education awards on the continent.

Mr Shah has been instrumental in bridging the skills gap in Africa’s digital job markets, with training in areas including Software Engineering, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Product Design for jobseekers.

Ms Ruto has been feted for her significant work in education reforms where she led in the successful implementation of the competency-based curriculum.

Former Education CAS Sara Ruto. FILE PHOTO | NMG

She is also the former CEO of PAL Network - a network of organisations in Africa, South Asia and Central America that run citizen-led assessments and actions to improve foundational literacy and numeracy.

“Africa’s teachers and school leaders, and its leaders of governments, NGOs and businesses, all play a crucial part in unlocking the continent’s potential through quality education,” said Vikas Pota, T4 Education Founder and CEO.

“I congratulate Sara Ruto and Snehar Shah on their achievements and I hope their success serves as a rallying cry for change-makers to come forward and make a difference.”

Since its inception in 2014, Moringa School has enrolled over 6,000 students and graduated over 3,000.

The school has scooped several awards including being named among the top technology pioneers by the World Economic Forum in 2021, top 50 Edtech boot camps in Africa 2020-2022 by HolonIQ, and most recently receiving the LinkedIn award for best talent provider in sub-Saharan Africa 2023.

