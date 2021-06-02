Corporate Mt Kenya University unveils Sh20m hotel

By SIMON CIURI

Privately-owned Mount Kenya University (MKU) has launched a Sh20 million hotel inside its Thika campus that will act as a training ground for its students pursuing hospitality management courses.

MKU, which is headquartered in Thika, Kiambu County where the new establishment is located, said on Tuesday that the new investment is in line with its course plan where it intends to blend both classwork and practical lessons to give its students a competitive edge that prepares them with requisite skills before embarking on industrial attachment as well as the vital skills that are needed in the job market.

“The Sh20 million hospitality centre being launched today will add to the ultra-modern academic resources needed to support practical training, internship opportunities for students in the school of hospitality, travel and tourism management. This is in addition to strategic business units established by the university to support teaching and learning,” said Prof Simon Gicharu, who is the chairman board of directors at the university.

The university noted that similar investments will be replicated in its Kigali campus in Rwanda.

MKU vice-chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi termed the hotel as timely and encouraged his staff to make maximum use of the facility.

At the same time, MKU launched a fitness centre at its Thika campus targeting its staff.