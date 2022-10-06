Corporate One of world's biggest annual book sales comes to Nairobi

One of the world's biggest book sales Big Bad Wolf (BBW) is set to launch in Kenya with a book fair in Nairobi where 500,000 books in 15,000 titles will be exhibited.

The founder of Big Bad Wolf Mr Andrew Yap on Wednesday announced the biggest book sale that will see buyers get titles from publishers around the world at discounted rates.

The book sale will run for 13 days from October 11 at Sarit Centre and is expected to attract learners and book enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, Mr Yap said that Kenya was their second market in Africa following a successful launch in Tanzania.

“With 15,000 titles available and 500,000 brand new English books on offer, we want Kenyans from all walks of life to discover the joy of reading and have access to knowledge, whatever their income level. To read,” Mr Yap said.

“To learn. To grow – we are committed to our vision of wanting to Change the World, One Book at a Time.”

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has annual global sales in 35 cities in 14 countries and is now set to replicate the success in Africa.

"It is indeed a momentous milestone for us as Big Wolf Books as we journey into Africa. Our primary mission has always been to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone," Mr Yap said.

Mr Yap said on Wednesday that BBW runs 24-hour book sales in most of its key markets but for Kenya, the fair will be open for 12 hours as they study the market.

The sale will have titles for different categories of readers from children to adults, students and working professionals.

“Whatever a reader’s passion, they will find it here – from bestseller titles, novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks, and many more” Big Bad Wolf Sharjah director Mr Mohamed Noor said.