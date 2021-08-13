Corporate Parliament has 21 days to vet TSC commissioners

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Parliament has 21 days to vet nominees for commissioner position at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) after President Uhuru Kenyatta forwarded their names.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the House has received the names of Nicodemus Ojuma Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon Kisire, Annceta Wafukho and Salesa Adano as comisionner nominees to the TSC.

The five seek to replace Commissioners Beatrice Adu, Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Albert Ekirapa and Tache Gollo whose terms expired on March 19.

“In this regard, His Excellency the President now seeks the approval of the nominations by this House,” read communication to the House by Mr Muturi yesterday.

In June President Kenyatta appointed Thomas Koyier to lead a nine-member selection panel to recruit five new TSC commissioners.

The panel was required to focus on regional balance, gender balance and seek to give an equal chance to persons with disability.

Under the Law, the National Assembly has 21 days after submission of the names by the President to either approve or reject each nominee.

“I hereby refer the Message, together with the Report of the Selection Panel as well as the Curriculum Vitae and other testimonials of the nominees to the Departmental Committee on Education and Research for consideration,” said Mr Muturi.

Recruit of the new commissioners is expected to hasten the process of reconstituting the TSC as Chairperson Jamleck Muturi and four other members settle in after their appointments in May.

MPs have in the past pointed at a quorum hitch at the TSC which they said was a barrier to the commission making binding decisions hence risking the welfare of teachers.