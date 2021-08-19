Corporate Sharpening KRA’s tools for the global tax crimes fight

Dr Fred Mugambi, the Kenya School of Revenue Administration Commissioner. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA), a department under the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), is positioning itself to be the premier institution on tax, customs and fiscal policy training in the country and on the continent.

It hosts the African Academy for the OECD for tax and financial crimes investigation training and is also the regional training centre for the World Customs Organisation in Eastern Southern Africa, serving 24 countries.

The Business Daily spoke to KESRA Commissioner Fred Mugambi about his experience managing the training institution, how its programmes benefit KRA and its international partnerships.

WHAT IS THE STUDENT ENROLMENT AT KESRA?

We registered 348 students in our September intake against a target of 400. In May it was 442 while in January at 485. But this number will not give you the correct picture because our mandate is multifaceted. We do intake for student numbers but also we have a mandate to train over 8,000 KRA staff and others in Africa.

So our student index for academic programmes is just a small portion of what we do. We deliberately make sure we have small intake and classes because 50 percent of our effort goes to other things. We trained 6,000 KRA staff in the financial year 2020/2021.

We are also the regional training partner of the African Tax Administration Forum. In that regard, next month we will be hosting the African Tax Conference for Africa. That is what I meant when I said that if you just pick the student index, you lose what we do.

HOW DID YOUR PAST EXPERIENCE AS A UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATOR AND IN PRIVATE SECTOR AND CONSULTANCY PREPARE YOU FOR YOUR CURRENT ROLE AT KESRA?

We don't draw dots moving forward, we draw dots moving forward only when we are projecting where we want to be. But it is possible to draw dots with certainty going backwards. As a commissioner here, I have leadership roles, do management of student affairs and staff, and handle delegated issues from my boss.

For 11 years, I managed academic processes and that is what I am doing here. I have a PhD in entrepreneurship, in the area of value chains. If you look at that, then there are a lot of innovations that we have to come up with on a continuous basis that is supported by what I did. I took a lot of risks.

For example, when I went to Mombasa I started the campus from zero, as the founding director. Before I got into all this, I started at a very humble point hawking milk in Nanyuki.

WHAT KIND OF CHANGE HAVE YOU OVERSEEN AT KESRA?

In 2016, the school was not registered as an academic intuition. We were training about 350 KRA staff a year. We were not hosting all these international engagements, including the OECD Academy for Africa. We didn’t have a functional research unit or involved in consultancy work.

As a team, we got the school registered with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) and accredited. I don't really credit it to myself but to a team. We started postgraduate diplomas in tax and customs with JKUAT, a Master’s degree programme with Moi University and moved training of KRA staff to 6,000 in 2021.

HOW ARE THE TRAINING PROGRAMMES BENEFITING THE KRA AND THE COUNTRY?

Crimes related to tax such as illicit financial flows and money laundering are a huge problem for country. It is very important for organisations to have the right capacity to be able to investigate these crimes.

We are in an environment that evolves very fast. Every year the budget is read changing the policy environment. Whenever that happens, our staff need to be refreshed on what has happened and retooled so that they are able to operate within the new environment and implement new laws so the impact is continuous.

We have a whole division right now on artificial intelligence and data analytics. KESRA is training data analysts under a programme running for three months. The future is data analytics and artificial intelligence. We come in as a school to offer that support in training so then these people can deliver the work.

KESRA PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW TECHNOLOGIES SUCH AS THE ROBOTICS AND BLOCK CHAIN. WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO USE THES AND HOW?

We are in the age of Big Data. We can use data analytics to do trends for taxpayers. If we can tell you owe the government a certain amount of tax, we are not coming to ask you but we already have the data picked from IFMIS because you supply government, have registered a plot with land registrar, or bought cement with a certain company.

Of course, we will do that within the data privacy purview. We train KRA staff to be able to navigate Big Data and then bring out decision scenarios. We are not at robotics yet but we can have simple robots see what is in a container.

There are other technologies that the authority eventually will get in deeply for example use of drones in border management. When we get to that point the trainer will be KESRA. We are already successful with scanners for trains.

HOW HAS THE PANDEMIC AFFECTED THE TRAINING?

Our approach is blended. Since Covid-19, we have invested heavily in our e-academy. We bring people into the e-academy from Mandera, Turkana, Busia, and Namanga border points. This has helped us double the number of the trainings while cutting on the per diems.

HOW ABOUT THE TRAINING FOR OTHER COUNTRIES?

It has gone online. Trainings didn’t stop. It just moved from the physical to the online.

DON’T YOU FEEL IT SHOULD BE A SEPARATE ENTITY OUTSIDE KRA?

We love being under KRA. We are KRA. Our primary mandate is capacity building for KRA and have an obligation to train for government. But who knows, in the future perhaps.

