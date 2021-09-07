Shipping & Logistics Kenya sees tourism returning to normalcy in 2 years

More by this Author Summary Kenya is launching a robust marketing abroad to lure more regional and international tourists whicose numbers have slumped due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala assured international tourists that Kenya has invested heavily in the vaccination drive to keep both its citizens and visitors safe.

“We cannot ignore the international market ...it has its dynamics and advantages. We have heavily invested in domestic market tourism, Kenya has a thriving domestic market. Kenyans have been supporting the sector but we need to revive international market,” said the CS who spoke during an interview from Cape Verde.

The CS said the sector will return to normalcy in two years.

“2024 is the time tourism will go back to normal. Health is going to be the first agenda in everyone’s mind when travelling so we need to vaccinate our people so that travellers can feel Kenya is safe,” he said.

The UK is a top tourism source market for Kenya.

International tourism has slumped with most hotels at the Kenyan coast relying on local tourists. However the county wants to attract more international tourists to revive the sector.

Meanwhile, Mombasa county government is marketing the city to attract international visitors from Europe as the sector continues to reel from the effects of the pandemic.

The department of tourism has pitched camp in Ukraine to lure tourists to the Kenyan Coast.

Governor Hassan Joho said the county is engaging tour operators and travel agents in Odessa to market the city.

“We had an opportunity to pitch on the different tourism products, trade, and investment opportunities in Mombasa. We also impressed upon them on the need to increase the number of charter flights flying directly into the coastal city of Mombasa,” said the governor.

The county boss urged Ukraine to increase the number of charter flights flying directly into the coastal city of Mombasa. The campaign has seen the county government sign a tourism partnership with the Ukrainian government to revive the sector.

Hoteliers, led by Mr Mohamed Hersi, and the Kenya Coast Tourists Association (KCTA) Chairperson Victor Shitakha, ahve urged the state to prioritise the sector.

"We need vigorous marketing to attract more international tourists,” said Mr Hersi.

The sector normally depends on summer travellers from Europe and America, a season in which they make a lot of money due to high number of visitors between June and September.