Shipping & Logistics KRA auction of overstayed goods put off on Covid surge

A buyer places his bid on the second day of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Auction conducted at the Port of Mombasa on June 24, 2021. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

During the last auction, the taxman collected Sh201 million of revenue — Sh138 million from consolidated cargo, Sh27 million from motor vehicle sales and Sh35 million from re-offers.

The auctions being conducted this year have been attributed to the increasing number of importers who have failed to pay for their imported goods as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

A mini-auction which would have been the fourth this year by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) scheduled for yesterday at the Port of Mombasa has been postponed indefinitely to avert risks of spreading Covid-19.

According to importers, the government should have considered giving them more time to clear the goods or offer them special rates during this pandemic period.

"Importers are facing hard times as any other business group but we are yet to see special consideration on us," said John Kariuki, one of the Mombasa based importer.

KRA had announced its intention to auction assorted items ranging from clothes, furniture, households, building materials among others whose importers have failed to pay duty within the stipulated time so as to decongest port facilities and improve efficiency.

In the notice addressed to the KRA chief manager Kilindi Port operations Abdi Malik, port public health office Kilindini Sea Port advised organisers of the auction to suspend it until situation settles down.

Port public health officer Kilindini Port Zealot Naphtalley said situation remains dire and it would be impossible to conduct business while maintaining Covid-19 guidelines.

“In reference to your letter Ref. SR/C&BC/KLD/WARE/4 regarding Customs public auction scheduled on 3rd August 2021, I wish to respond to the above stated matter. I recommend that the exercise be postponed until the situation settles down,” read part of the letter by Mr Naphtalley.

Port of Mombasa was identified as one of the pandemic hotspots which recorded highest number of Covid-19 infections in the past months. The management, however said, it had taken measures to secure the port.

The Kenya Ports Authority has asked those not working in essential areas and the vulnerable, especially those above 58 years to work from home.

The postponed auction would have been the fourth this year after largest sale conducted on June 24 where KRA disposed off 314 cars and 223 containers which had overstayed in customs warehouses in Mombasa.

During the last auction, the taxman collected Sh201 million of revenue — Sh138 million from consolidated cargo, Sh27 million from motor vehicle sales and Sh35 million from re-offers.

According to KRA, the auction is not meant to punish those who fail to pay taxes but aims at protecting revenues and improving efficiency at the Port of Mombasa and other port facilities by decongesting them.