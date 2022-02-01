Shipping & Logistics New Bulgarian charter flight lifts tourism in coastal region

Tourists alight from a Bulgarian Chartered Flight at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa in this photo taken on 30th January 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author Summary Some of the tourists said the seven-hour direct flight from Bulgaria’s capital city, Sofia was worth the travel noting that they enjoyed the sunny weather as well as various destinations.

Hoteliers led by Pollman’s Tours and Safaris director, Mohammed Hersi said the charter has given the region a boost as Kenya's eyes international market.

Coast tourism got a major boost during the low season with a direct charter flight from Bulgaria ferrying over 170 tourists who landed at the Moi International Airport Mombasa.

The direct charter flight will be landing at the airport frequently ferrying tourists. The next charter flight is expected to arrive at the international airport in February 26.

Some of the tourists said the seven-hour direct flight from Bulgaria’s capital city, Sofia was worth the travel noting that they enjoyed the sunny weather as well as various destinations.

“I want to visit the Giraffe sanctuary and national parks for excursions. I will be here for 11 days. We are very pleased with this vacation,” said Debora Colober, one of the tourists.

The owner of the charter, Georgi Pasev said he decided to start the direct flight to Mombasa due to market demand.

“We decided to start the direct flight to Mombasa because this is a new destination for Bulgaria and the people wanted to come and enjoy the safari, beautiful beaches and excursions in the national parks and climb Mt Kenya. This is just the first, we will be coming here frequently,” said Mr Pasev who runs Abax a Bulgarian, a tour operations company.

Hoteliers led by Pollman’s Tours and Safaris director, Mohammed Hersi said the charter has given the region a boost as Kenya's eyes international market.

“This is something we have been working on between 12 and 18 months. It has been challenging during the pandemic. We are also eying Russia and Holland,” said Mr Hersi while welcoming the tourists at the airport.

“Moi International Airport is a very crucial link for the Taita Taveta tourism circuit, when people land where they get the opportunity to visit lodges and camps in Tsavo East and West, Amboseli and some fly to the Mara,” he added.

Mr Hersi asked the state to reinstate the charter incentive scheme to attract more flights.

[email protected]